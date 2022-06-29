ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama Barker Posts — and Deletes — Photo of Dad Travis Barker in the Hospital: ‘Please Say a Prayer’

By Julia Emmanuele
 3 days ago

Going private. Alabama Barker posted and then subsequently deleted a photo of her father, Travis Barker , in the hospital following his mysterious health scare .

The 16-year-old social media influencer shared a post via TikTok on Tuesday, June 28, that showed her holding the 46-year-old Blink-182 drummer's hand while he laid on a stretcher. In his other hand, Travis looked at his phone, which appeared to have dozens of unread notifications. “Please say a prayer," Alabama captioned the post, subsequently wiping it from her account.

Travis was photographed arriving at West Hills hospital on Tuesday with wife Kourtney Kardashian by his side after experiencing an unknown health issue. The rocker was then taken by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and the Poosh founder, 43, traveled with him. While the details of Travis' condition have not been made public, he shared a cryptic message via Twitter hours before his hospitalization . "God save me," the musician wrote at the time.

After he was admitted, Alabama asked her Instagram followers to share their well-wishes for her father. “Please send your prayers," she wrote in white text on a simple black background.

Travis' son, Landon Barker , was on the opposite side of the country when the Famous Stars and Straps founder was receiving medical attention. The aspiring artist, 18, performed the song "Die in California" alongside family friend Machine Gun Kelly at his Madison Square Garden concert on Tuesday night. The onstage moment was particularly poignant for Landon, as he cowrite the song with the 32-year-old musician .

"I wrote this song at the studio one day while Machine Gun Kelly was recording in the main studio," the teenager wrote in March. “ He walked in and heard me writing it and said that he liked it and put a vocal down later I had end up posting a snippet on my story and he saw it going viral on YouTube and decided to put it on the album and make it what it is today.”

He continued: "This just goes to show if you have a dream and chase it you can make your dreams come true I want to say a big thank you to everybody involved in the making of the song and a big thank you to gunner and Young Thug for snapping on this. And especially @travisbarker this song wouldn’t be what it is with out you! And a big thank you to the man him self @machinegunkelly!"

Travis' hospitalization comes just weeks after he celebrated Father's Day with his blended family of six . He shares Alabama and Landon with ex-wife Shanna Moakler and is stepfather to the former pageant queen's daughter, Atiana De La Hoya . Travis is also close to Kardashian's three children — Mason , 12, Penelope , 9, and Reign , 7, — whom she shares with ex Scott Disick .

“I love u beyond words can describe, your [sic] somebody who always made sure family was first,” Alabama wrote in a touching Instagram Story tribute to her father on on June 19. " I have so much respect for the ways you’ve taught me in many aspects. Thank you for bringing me into this world and showing me how a real man treats you."

