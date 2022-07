Danville, IL, July 1, 2022 –Danville’s Three Kings of Peace Mentoring Center teamed up with Project Success of Vermilion County to treat more than 40 local children to a field trip to Chicago’s Brookfield Zoo. As Mentoring Center Director Reverend Frank McCullough said, “It’s important for us as community leaders to help young people see that they can enjoy life—and there’s no better place to do that than at a world-class zoo like Brookfield.”

