ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

What's Trending: Singing Donkey from Texas

KCEN TV NBC 6
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonte, the 24-year-old singing donkey from Texas,...

www.kcentv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kristen Walters

Popular Texas restaurant's abrupt closure surprises employees and longtime patrons

One of the oldest restaurants in Texas closed its doors for good this month, leaving many locals who frequented the eatery feeling surprised and disappointed. The Hallmark Restaurant has been a staple of the Killeen community for the last forty years. However, despite being one of the oldest restaurants in the area and a favorite spot for local patrons, the popular eatery abruptly closed down the business last week.
pethelpful.com

Viral Video of Dog Jamming in the Car With Her Dad Is a Total Vibe

We’ve seen videos of Huskies who sing along with the TV or pups who get excited when their favorite song on the radio. But have you ever seen a dog legit jam to the beat of the music? That’s exactly what’s happening in a viral video on TikTok that has over 23 million views. The clip was shared by creator @love_n_naz, and it goes without saying that plenty of people are feeling this pup’s vibe.
ANIMALS
OK! Magazine

Josh Duggar's Daughter Mackynzie Spotted With Other Members Of The Duggar Family As Her Dad Sits In Texas Prison

Josh Duggar's 12-year-old daughter, Mackynzie, was spotted in a rare sighting around the same time her father was moved from Washington County Jail in Arkansas to Federal Correctional Institution Seagoville in Texas. Judge Timothy L. Brooks ruled the disgraced reality star would serve 12 years behind bars, ordered him to pay a $50,000 fine and banned him from unsupervised visits with his children at the Counting On alum's sentencing hearing on Wednesday, May 25. Now, Mackynzie appeared to be spending some quality time with two of her uncles and possibly a few of her cousins sometime last week. Josh's oldest...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Local
Texas Entertainment
Abby Joseph

3 Legendary Events That Happened in Texas

They say everything's bigger in Texas, and that may be true when it comes to the state's history. From bloody battles to daring heists, Texas has seen its share of famous events. Here are just a few of the most notable moments in the Lone Star State's past.
TEXAS STATE
pawmypets.com

Junior The French Bulldog Can Continue A Discussion About Anything.

Some people seem to be experts about everything. No matter what the topic is, they can chime in a give their own opinion!. In this video, Junior the French Bulldog is that somebody who has a lot to claim. Junior rose to fame when a video of him and his owner, manuele, was posted.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy