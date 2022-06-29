Wheat harvest underway across most of county

Trevor Cox, field agronomist, with Central Valley Ag Co-op in Clay Center, reported that harvest began in their area on June 23. Moisture is consistent at 12 percent, but yields are all over the board. Some of the low ground froze and saw yields in the 20 and 30 bushel per acre range, but some of the better wheat is yielding in the 50s and 60s.
Local officials have outlined details for security during the Fourth of July celebrations in Junction City and Milford. Geary County Sheriff Dan Jackson said that there will be a comprehensive security plan to allow for a fun and safe Sundown Salute event in Milford. We got buy-in from the Criminal...
FRIDAY, JULY 1 • KSDS First of July BBQ-- 5 to 7 p.m. at KSDS in Washington. See ad on Page 4 for more information. JULY 3-4 • Clifton’s Fourth of July event -- See the schedule on the ad on Page 3. MONDAY, JULY 4 • Washington Fourth of July softball and fireworks -- See ad this page for schedule. SATURDAY, JULY 16 • Washington commodities -- 9 a.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. …
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department released a set of statistics related to a stretch of road that has seen over 100 crashes over the past five years, with some being fatal. According to a Facebook post made by the RCPD, Tuttle Creek Boulevard between Marlatt Avenue and Seth Child Road has been […]
Fairbury Elks Lodge had its annual honors banquet on May 1. Students from Hanover High School who were recognized included: seniors (seated): Madeline Bruna, Madison Bruna, Elaina White, and Michelle Zarybnicky. Standing (juniors): Jasmine Butler, Cole Meyer, Aliyah Sinn, and Joshua Zarybnicky. Also pictured is school counselor Susan Hagedorn.
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - As KDOT makes changes to improve the safety of a stretch of Tuttle Creek Blvd., RCPD has warned drivers to take extra caution as they travel through the area. The Riley County Police Department says there have been 144 crashes reported on the stretch of Tuttle...
WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - Wamego’s ousted Chief of Police will make the case to keep his job this week. Former Wamego Police Chief Michael baker told 13 NEWS Wednesday that he has an appeal meeting scheduled Friday. Baker was relieved of his position last week after being placed on...
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Several “blessing boxes” in the Manhattan area are looking a little emptier than usual. So what is a blessing box and why are they so important? Some people don’t qualify for income-based aide, but still suffer from food insecurities. That’s where the blessing boxes come into play. They help bridge that gap […]
This brief history of the churches in Barnes was found in the Greenleaf Sentinel on Sept. 19, 1974, in connection with a story about the 90th anniversary of the United Methodist Church at Barnes. The City of Barnes was incorporated in the year 1870 and the Congregationalists organized a class in 1877. J Shewrer organized the English Lutheran Church in Barnes in August 1879 at Mr. Ober’s store…
Effective: 2022-07-01 18:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-01 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Riley The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Riley County in northeastern Kansas * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 609 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles south of Riley, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Northern Manhattan, Riley, Tuttle Creek Lake and Keats. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Leo August Hasenkamp, 8 months, Washington, died June 22, 2022, at the Washington County Hospital. A funeral service was 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 29, at the Washington Christian Church. Rev. Gary Werling officiated. Music selections were "Where the Skies are Blue" and "I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For."
An Onaga woman is recovering following a Wednesday car crash near the Pottawatomie and Nemaha County line. Officials with the Kansas Highway Patrol say 58-year-old Delores Sauvage was northbound on Kansas Highway 63 shortly before 12:30 p.m. when her Cadillac Deville left the roadway to the east and struck a field entrance. The car reportedly went airborne before coming to rest on it’s front.
MANHATTAN—Law enforcement authorities are investigating theft from a Manhattan retalier. Just after 1p.m. Tuesday, officers filed a report for theft in the 100 block of Bluemont Ave. in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Walmart reported three unknown male suspects stole a crossbow, Samsung speaker,...
POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An Onaga woman sustained suspected serious injuries after her vehicle hit a field entrance and went airborne around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Kansas Highway Patrol says Delores E. Sauvage, 58, of Onaga, was driving a 1995 Cadillac DeVille northbound on K-63 when she left the road to the east, struck a field entrance and then went “airborne for some distance.”
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a case of alleged fraud in Manhattan. Just after 4:30p.m. Tuesday, officers filed a report for fraud in the 700 block of Crestwood Drive in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 31-year-old woman reported a 33-year-old female suspect...
LaVon E. Hornbostel, 88, of Palmer, died June 23, 2022, at the Linn Community Nursing Home. LaVon Eleanor was born on Sept. 13, 1933, to Theodore and Sophia (Bierbaum) Rabe at Palmer. She was baptized Sept. 24, 1933, and confirmed March 30, 1947, at St. John Lutheran Church. LaVon attended St. John Lutheran Grade School and graduated from Linn Rural High School in 1951.
