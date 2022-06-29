Wheat harvest underway across most of county

Trevor Cox, field agronomist, with Central Valley Ag Co-op in Clay Center, reported that harvest began in their area on June 23. Moisture is consistent at 12 percent, but yields are all over the board. Some of the low ground froze and saw yields in the 20 and 30 bushel per acre range, but some of the better wheat is yielding in the 50s and 60s.

KANSAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO