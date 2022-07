Three subjects in a stolen truck were taken into custody in Old Town Auburn early Friday morning shortly after exiting eastbound Interstate 80. The truck, a new Dodge Ram 2500 Hemi, sustained damage to its front after ramming a gate at the business from which it was stolen near Pioneer and E. Beamer St. in Woodland. The truck’s odometer read 146 miles when it was stopped by Placer County Sheriff’s and Auburn Area CHP officers.

WOODLAND, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO