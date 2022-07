June 30: A ribbon cutting for Sam’s Town Cyclery’s new location will be held 5:30-7:30 p.m. at 4050 Durock Road, Suite 1, Shingle Springs. July 1: Vitalant will hold an El Dorado Hills Stadium 14 & IMAX Theater blood drive, noon to 4 p.m. The Bloodmobile will be parked near the movie theater on the north side. Donors are encouraged to make an appointment at donors.vitalant.org and use blood drive code SMFM486 or call Vitalant at (877) 258-4825 and mention the same code. Walk-ins will be accommodated if space allows.

EL DORADO HILLS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO