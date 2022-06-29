St. Mary's County briefs

Piney Point Lighthouse Museum to host STEAM Program for children

Children ages 6 to 11 are invited to enjoy a whole week of STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and technology) oriented programming at Piney Point Lighthouse Museum.

The program is focused on outdoor science and exploration from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. each day, from July 18-21.

Children can explore different topics while having fun. Each day will feature a different nature theme filled with tons of fun crafts and activities.

Throughout the four-day week, participants will discover Piney Point’s park grounds as part of the dynamic Potomac River ecosystem and crafting activities that will help answer some of their pressing questions.

During their adventures, children will create lots of exploration materials they can take home, continue exploring with their families, and create their own field journals based on their findings and discoveries.

Day One will focus on native trees and birds, Day Two on exploring local insects, Day Three on fishing and crabbing, and Day Four on water, air and light.

“Because Piney Point has so many interesting things for children to explore, we thought it would be great to continue to offer a fun, yet educational, multi-day STEAM program for children to take part in while off school for the summer,” said Karen Stone, manager of the St. Mary’s County Museum Division. “With such a broad range of topics, they’re sure to find lots of fun things to do while enjoying the outdoors at the lighthouse.”

Parents are encouraged to book their child’s slot soon, as this program is limited to 15 participants to give each child the best hands-on experience possible. Call 301-994-1471 to book; the cost is $40 per child for the entire four-day program.

For more information about the program, other educational activities or Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, please call 301-994-1471 or visit www.Facebook.com/1836Light.

Get lunch, learn and grow

St. Mary’s County Public Schools’ Judy Center Early Learning Hub and Food and Nutrition Services is hosting its free summer meals program in partnership with the St. Mary’s County Library and a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Meals are for children 18 and under free of charge.

All meals will be served from the St. Mary’s County Library’s Lexington Park Branch beginning June 21 through Friday, Aug. 19. Meals will be offered five days per week from noon to 1 p.m. with the exception of July 4.

The cost of meals for adults accompanying their children will be covered by the St. Mary’s County Department of Social Services. The Judy Center Staff will be on site during the month of July to offer families engaging learning activities that they may do at home.

For additional information, email foodservice@smcps.org.

Free museum admission offered to military members

The museums and historic sites of the St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation & Parks will offer free admission for active members of the armed forces, as well as up to five family members, from Armed Forces Day, now through Labor Day, Sept. 5.

Museums participating include St. Clement’s Island Museum and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum. Although the Old Jail Museum and Drayden African American Schoolhouse already offer free admission to all, guests are encouraged to visit these sites during this time as well. Note that free admission does not apply to the water taxi at St. Clement’s Island Museum, only regular museum admission. The initiative is part of the Blue Star Museums, a collaboration among the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense and museums across America.

‘Dinner and a Cruise’ series expanded this year

Beginning earlier this spring visitors can enjoy a fun evening of cruising on the St. Clement’s Island Water Taxi, dessert reception at St. Clement’s Island Museum and delicious seafood dinner at waterside Morris Point Restaurant during a series of themed events throughout the season.

Sunday, July 17, features “Inside Blackistone Lighthouse,” from 3:30 to 8:30 p.m. where your water tour will include a guided tour of the Blackistone Lighthouse on St. Clement’s Island.

Sunday, Sept. 11, features “Shipwrecks of the Chesapeake” from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9 will feature an environmental topic from 2 to 6 p.m.

Tickets for all cruises are $75 per person or $140 per couple, and include boat ride, dessert reception at St. Clement’s Island Museum and dinner at Morris Point Restaurant. For more information or to reserve tickets, call St. Clement’s Island Museum at 301-769-2222. Visit Facebook.com/SCIMuseum for details.