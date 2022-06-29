ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport family calls for accountability from city 2 years after death of teen by electrocution

The family of a Bridgeport teen observing the two-year anniversary of his death is calling for safety improvements on the train tracks where he was electrocuted.

There are several locations along Crescent Avenue on the East Side of Bridgeport covered with memorials for people who have died tragically.

One memorial is for 16-year-old Angel Santiago, who was a sophomore at Harding High School.

Two years ago, Santiago’s family says he was electrocuted on the train tracks while going out for a walk with his friends at the beginning of the pandemic.

His memorial is more elaborate and permanent than most, reflecting the deep love and commitment of his family.

Santiago's family told News 12 that they were promised by city officials to put up caution signs, but no signs have been put up yet.

The family is demanding transparency and accountability from the city.

