Montclair, NJ

Montclair Film Announces Theatrical Premiere of Tedeschi Trucks Band’s

By Baristanet Staff
baristanet.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMontclair Film announced today that Tedeschi Trucks Band will present the Theatrical Premiere of the ﬁrst two episodes of their new, four-part ﬁlm and music project I AM THE MOON at The Clairidge, located at 486 Bloomﬁeld Ave in downtown...

Weekend Events: Live Music, Art, Fireworks, and a Caribbean Fête!

This weekend events guide column is sponsored by Kate McDonough. So many great local events to enjoy this weekend! From live music and concerts to comedy and theater, to films and social events, this is your guide to what’s happening:. Live Music. Film. See a Movie! Check out the...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Police Recognizes LGBTQ+ Liaison Officer Glenda Rivera

Montclair, NJ – As Pride Month comes to a close, Montclair Police Department recognizes LGBTQ+ Liaison Officer Glenda Rivera. Officer Rivera has been a member of the department for 19 years. She has served as a Community Police Officer, Juvenile Detective, and is currently assigned to Patrol. She was recently recognized by the New Jersey Women In Law Enforcement, receiving the “Benefactor’s Award.” Additionally, she participated in the 30th Annual NJ Pride Parade. Officer Rivera regularly participates in meetings/events across the state binging greater awareness to LGBTQ+ issues and concerns. Montclair Police is proud of the work she is doing, and take great PRIDE in calling her our own.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
MontClairVoyant: Independence for Women Yanked Prior to Independence Day

With our town’s Independence Day parade next Monday, do you even feel like celebrating when women now have little independence over their bodies after the far-right Supreme Court’s June 24 ruling on abortion?. Sincerely,. ‘Abomination’ Contains the Word ‘Nation’. The rogue Court’s radical ruling was appalling...
MONTCLAIR, NJ

