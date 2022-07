AUSTIN, Texas — One lucky Texan woke up over $4 million dollars richer thanks to correctly matching all six Lotto Texas jackpot numbers Saturday night. The winning ticket was purchased at a Circle K located at 3950 Valley View Lane, in Irving. The ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn (7-10-23-34-46-47). The lucky winner selected the cash value option when they bought their ticket, so they will receive $4,632,166.56 before taxes. They haven't claimed their winnings yet, but they have 180 days from the draw date to claim the prize.

TEXAS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO