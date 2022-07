LiAngelo Ball is still trying to make it to the NBA like his two brothers, and he is getting another shot in the NBA Summer League. Ball was listed on the Charlotte Hornets’ Summer League roster Friday, suggesting the team still wants to take a look at him ahead of next season. He will have the chance to play alongside first-round pick Mark Williams as well as players like Nick Richards and JT Thor, who briefly featured during the regular season last year.

16 HOURS AGO