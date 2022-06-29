ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Nevada Supreme Court allows ballot initiative for open primary, ranked-choice voting

By Linsey Lewis
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V2izC_0gPkoBvN00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Nevada Supreme Court made rulings on lawsuits against three ballot initiatives for the November election. Out of the three, only one will go forward to the ballot in November.

The open primary and ranked-choice were not tossed out by the Nevada Supreme Court despite the opposition saying it violated the single-subject rule which stipulates that some or all types of jurisdiction may deal with only one main issue.

In a 4-3 decision, the court ruled that since the overall topic was elections, it can go on the ballot. The initiative collected double the required amount of signatures however they still need to be verified.

In an open primary voters are allowed to vote for any candidate regardless of their party affiliation. Currently in Nevada registered Republicans can only vote for Republican candidates and registered Democrats can only vote for Democrat candidates.

In ranked-choice voting, the top five candidates, regardless of their party affiliation, would appear on the general election ballot. Voters would rank their top five candidates in order of preference.

