ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Here’s why your July Fourth cookout will likely be more expensive than last year

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0St9Ky_0gPkkMmC00

(NEXSTAR) – It’s no secret that inflation has been pushing the price of nearly everything up. Unfortunately, those prices likely won’t be cooling off for your July Fourth cookout.

In a recent report, the American Farm Bureau Federation found the average July Fourth cookout (serving 10 people) will cost $69.68, up 17% – or about $10 – compared to last summer . The usual culprits – supply chain disruptions, inflation, and war in Ukraine – are to blame, according to AFBF.

“Despite higher food prices, the supply chain disruptions and inflation have made farm supplies more expensive; like consumers, farmers are price-takers not price-makers,” AFBF Chief Economist Roger Cryan said in a Monday news release . “Bottom line, in many cases the higher prices farmers are being paid aren’t covering the increase in their farm expenses. The cost of fuel is up and fertilizer prices have tripled.”

LIST: July 4th firework displays across the Birmingham metro

While reviewing the prices of 12 common cookout dishes, AFBF found the cost of ground beef has risen the most since last year. A 2-pound pack of ground beef now costs just over $11, up 36% from $8.20 in 2021.

Other popular cookout meats like chicken breasts and pork chops, and staples like potato salad, hamburger buns, and cookies, have also increased in price since the summer of 2021.

Not every item is on the rise, though. According to AFBF, the prices for strawberries, sliced cheese, and potato chips have dropped year-over-year. That’s especially true for the berries – two pints of strawberries cost $4.44 this summer, down from $5.30.

Here’s a look at the year-over-year price differences for each item reviewed by AFBF:

Item 2022 2021
Ground beef (2-pounds) $11.12 $8.20
Boneless, skinless chicken breasts (2-pounds) $8.99 $6.74
Pork & beans (32 ounces) $2.53 $1.90
Center cut pork chops (3 pounds) $15.26 $11.63
Fresh-squeezed lemonade (2.5 quarts) $4.43 $3.65
Homemade potato salad (2.5 pounds) $3.27 $2.75
Hamburger buns (8-pack) $1.93 $1.66
Vanilla ice cream (half-gallon) $5.16 $4.69
Chocolate chip cookies (13-ounce bag) $4.31 $4.02
Strawberries (2 pints) $4.44 $5.30
Sliced cheese (1 pound) $3.53 $4.05
Potato chips (16 ounces) $4.71 $4.93
The average price of 12 common July Fourth cookout items in 2021 and 2022, courtesy the American Farm Bureau Federation.

The AFBF compiled data with the help of 176 volunteer shoppers across the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

Grocery store shelves aren’t the only places with high prices. The national average for a regular gallon of gas is almost $5, nearly $2 higher than it was around the same time last year, AAA reports . Gas prices have been falling for the past two weeks, according to AAA , but it’s unclear just how low the prices will go.

AAA predicts roughly 42 million Americans to hit the roads for July Fourth, up from 41.8 million last year .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 42

Police turn over controversial video from Georgia TikTok influencer

LaGrange, Ga. (WRBL) — Law enforcement have turned over a TikTok video allegedly depicting a woman exposing herself to two boys in Georgia. The video shows Kylie Strickland, an influencer who has over 60,000 followers on TikTok, exposing her breasts to two underage boys in a pool. The video has sparked emotion from thousands of […]
PIKE COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Birmingham, AL
Food & Drinks
Local
Alabama Food & Drinks
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama Business
Birmingham, AL
Business
Birmingham, AL
Lifestyle
CBS 42

Horse and buggy pulled over, DUI and underage drinking charges filed

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A traffic stop of a horse and buggy resulted in DUI and underage drinking charges. At about 7:06 p.m. on June 17, the Pennsylvania State Police noticed “multiple Amish juveniles” riding unsafely in a horse and buggy, a PSP news release said. The trooper stopped the buggy. The juveniles allegedly had been consuming […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#July Fourth#Food Prices#Chocolate Chip Cookies#Cookout#Food Drink#Afbf
CBS 42

Deputy Brad Johnson dies after being shot in Bibb County chase

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — One of the two Bibb County sheriff’s deputies who were shot during a pursuit Wednesday night has died. Bibb County District Attorney Michael Jackson has confirmed the passing of Deputy Bradley Johnson at UAB Hospital just after 3:15 p.m. Thursday. Johnson, 32, had been in law enforcement since 2013 and […]
BIBB COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CBS 42

15-year-old in life threatening condition following Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A shooting involving a juvenile is under investigation by the Birmingham Police Department. Multiple shots were fired in the 4500 block of 8th Terrace North in the Kingston neighborhood around 8:30 p.m. BPD public information officer Sgt. Rodarius Mauldin said a 15-year-old was shot in the upper extremities and is in […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

45-year-old killed in Walker County crash

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning outside of Parrish has claimed the life of a 45-year-old Parrish man. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Chad Moon was killed when his Chevrolet Silverado collided head-on with a Freightliner dump truck at around 9 a.m. The crash occurred on Alabama 269 […]
WALKER COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

45K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy