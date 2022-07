HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The 56th Daikin Spirit of America Golf Classic hopes to have just the second Morgan County native win the event. It may be a Hartselle High graduate. Ryley Heath, a golf player at Calhoun Community College leads the field with a two under (-2). Three players tied for second at one under, with three players tied for fifth , one of those players Matthew Gourgeot, the only Morgan County native to win the event in the 56 year history of the event, winning the event in 2016.

MORGAN COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO