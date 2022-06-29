ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Algona, IA

Tuesday’s Area Scoreboard: Algona Defeats Pocahontas Area

algonaradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleW: Jensen Eischen 5.2 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 4 K. L: Hunter Trewyn 4.1 IP, 9 H, 10 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1...

www.algonaradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
algonaradio.com

Bishop Garrigan Forfeits Conference Baseball Title

Bishop Garrigan baseball is forfeiting Wednesday night’s 4-3 victory over Forest City and therefore the Top of Iowa West title after it was determined that the Golden Bears committed a violation of IHSAA pitch count rules during a game where the winner would clinch the 2022 conference championship. In...
FOREST CITY, IA
algonaradio.com

Iowa Lakes Selects New Dean for Estherville Campus

–Iowa Lakes Community College has selected an administrator from Northwest Iowa Community College in Sheldon to head their Estherville Campus. According to Iowa Lakes, Erin Latona will take over for Scott Stokes on July 18th. Latona currently serves as the Executive Dean of Student and Academic Services at NW Iowa Community College.
ESTHERVILLE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Webster, IA
City
Eagle Grove, IA
City
Hamilton, IA
State
Nevada State
City
Algona, IA
City
Pocahontas, IA
City
Webster City, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Nevada, IA
Pocahontas, IA
Sports
City
Boone, IA
City
Humboldt, IA
City
Lincoln, IA
Algona, IA
Sports
KIMT

Mason City man wins $100K lottery prize

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man said the feeling of disbelief is difficult to shake after he scratched off a $100,000 lottery prize. “It’s going to take a while for the shock to wear off,” Joseph Amundson told officials on Monday as he claimed his prize at the lottery’s Mason City regional office.
MASON CITY, IA
algonaradio.com

Family Carnival Set for Thursday in Algona

–Area families are invited to attend a Kid’s Carnival that will be held Thursday afternoon in Algona. Stephanie Pohar serves as the Marketing and Events Coordinator for the Season’s Center, and she tells KLGA News they will have the event at Veteran’s Park. Seasons Center provides mental...
ALGONA, IA
kicdam.com

Home On East Lake Okoboji Heavily Damaged By Thursday Fire

Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– A home on East Lake Okoboji was heavily damaged by a fire that required attention from multiple Dickinson County fire departments Thursday evening. Spirit Lake fire crews got the initial call just before six o’clock from 404 8th Street where flames could be seen coming from the lake side of the structure which led to the Arnolds Park/Okoboji Fire Department being called in with a fire boat to pump water from the lake to other responding units.
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
algonaradio.com

Fourth of July Celebrations Underway

–Fourth of July Celebrations kick off around the area today and run throughout the weekend in preparation for Monday’s holiday. In Bancroft, they have activities tonight that include a Ragin’ Roosters game, a Middle School Swim night at the pool and a street dance beginning at 9 PM featuring Casey Muessigmann. City Clerk Crysti Neumann tells KLGA News that the fun will continue on Saturday.
BANCROFT, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Burt
Person
Pocahontas
WHO 13

1000 dead pigs found at Sac County hog confinement sites

SAC COUNTY, Iowa — An employee for two hog confinement sites was arrested for livestock neglect after law enforcement discovered over 1000 dead pigs between the sites on Thursday. The Sac County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of dead pigs in the 2400 mile of Otter Ave. Law enforcement interviewed Elana May Laber, 33, […]
SAC COUNTY, IA
kicdam.com

Open Enrollment Change a Concern For Spencer School District

Spencer, IA (KICD) — The biggest concern administrators in the Spencer School District addressed at their meeting on Tuesday was the new rule for open enrollment removing the deadline. With no deadline students would be able to change schools at any time in the year, creating potential for budgeting...
SPENCER, IA
algonaradio.com

City Begins Street Repairs

–The City of Algona started work on 25 blocks of street improvements Thursday, as mill and overlay work will be taking place over the next several weeks. The mill and overlay work will improve street surface conditions, replace poor curb and gutter sections for improved drainage, replace portions of concrete driveway aprons and improve sidewalk intersections to meet ADA requirements.
ALGONA, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa man serving a life sentence for murder dies of natural causes

FORT MADISON, Iowa — An Iowa man who was serving a life sentence for first-degree murder has died, according to the Department of Corrections. Elvin Gilroy was pronounced dead at 9:40 a.m. on Monday. He was 82. The Department of Corrections said he died of natural causes while in...
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 H#Ag#Catholic#K L#Hollis Bode 3 Ip#Rbi Eagle Grove#Macy Kellar 7 Ip#Alta Aurelia 4 Clear Lake
KIMT

Northwood woman charged with lying to get thousands of dollars in state aid

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Worth County woman is accused of cheating the State of Iowa out of housing and food assistance. Jennifer Hope Mikesell, 45 of Northwood, is charged with ongoing criminal conduct, first-degree theft, and first-degree fraudulent practice. She’s accused of lying to the Iowa Department of Human Services to receive $10,067 in aid.
NORTHWOOD, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
nwestiowa.com

Spencer man jailed for 2020 pickup theft

SPENCER—A 34-year-old Spencer man was arrested about noon Wednesday, June 22, on an O’Brien County warrant on a charge of first-degree theft. The arrest of Jordan Richard Walbaum stemmed from a Dec. 21, 2020, report of the theft of a white 2014 Ford F-150 pickup from Waddell Heating & Air Conditioning in Hartley, according to the Hartley Police Department.
SPENCER, IA
algonaradio.com

Titonka Man Facing Multiple Felony Charges

–A Titonka man is facing multiple felony counts after law enforcement officials executed a search warrant at a residence in Titonka Thursday evening. According to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies executed the warrants around 6:45 PM Thursday at 348 Ripley Street in Titonka, and as a result, arrested 55-year-old Eric Dwyane Johnson.
TITONKA, IA
stormlakeradio.com

Woman Charged With Assaulting Estranged Boyfriend in Storm Lake

A young woman was arrested this (Tues) morning in Storm Lake for allegedly assaulting her estranged boyfriend. This past Sunday around 4:50pm, 20-year-old Luz Elena Barron is accused of committing the assault outside of her estranged boyfriend's residence at 700 Hudson Street. Barron reportedly entered the victim's residence as he retreated. Barron continued to attempt to assault the 21-year-old victim until family members intervened. Barron fled the scene prior to the arrival of Storm Lake police officers. The victim sustained minor chest abrasions, but did not require medical treatment.
STORM LAKE, IA
1380kcim.com

An Early Woman Was Taken Into Custody On Two Counts Of Animal Neglect

The Sac County Sheriff’s Office reports they have arrested an Early woman today (Thursday) for criminal mischief. According to authorities, 33-year-old Elana May Laber was taken into custody after deputies responded to two hog confinement sites located approximately one-half mile from each other in the 2400 block of Otter Ave. Law enforcement says they received reports that over 1,000 dead pigs were discovered between the two sites, and during the investigation, deputies interviewed Laber, who is employed to maintain both sites. Laber first told law enforcement that someone shut off the breakers that controlled the electricity, ultimately causing the death of the pigs. It was determined after an inspection that the animals had been dead for at least a week, and Laber later told authorities that she knew the pigs had been dead. Officials report that the animals had no access to feed or water. The pigs are owned by Corey AGR Inc. from Lytton, and an estimated $150,000 was lost due to the death. Laber was taken into custody on two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, a class C felony, and two counts of livestock neglect, a simple misdemeanor. Laber is currently being held in the Sac County Jail on a $22,000 cash bond.
SAC COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy