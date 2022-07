STATEWIDE–Rain is likely to return to Indiana sometime Friday night, according to the National Weather Service. “That rain is supposed to return with a cold front. Southern portions of Indiana may experience quite a bit of rainfall over the next few days. Northern Indiana will get some rain as the front moves through, but since the cold front is stalling past northern Indiana, they shouldn’t receive as much rainfall,” said Mallory Monaghan, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

INDIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO