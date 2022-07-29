10 of the Comfiest Travel Sandals for Your Next Trip

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Traveling to a sunny destination sometime soon? While we always recommend bringing a pair of sneakers on vacation, there's no denying that you'll want a pair of sandals too — whether you're going to the beach, exploring a new city or even embarking on a nature hike in the heat.

Don't just bring any sandals though! You'll need a pair that's super comfortable, super durable and super secure. You don't want your foot slipping out, forming blisters or feeling fatigued at any point. The investment will be well, well worth it! Check out our picks from Amazon below!

Chaco Z1 Classic Sandals

Amazon

This sandal came to our mind immediately thanks to details like adjustable straps for a custom fit and a podiatrist-certified footbed. Chaco was founded specifically to provide the "ultimate footwear for outdoor adventures in and out of water"!

Get the Chaco Z1 Classic Sandal at Amazon! Prices vary based on color and size!

Vionic Amber Sandals

Amazon

These adorable sandals are made with Vio-Motion Support, meaning the comfort and arch support are out of this world. There's a reason these have received the American Podiatric Medical Association Seal of Acceptance!

Get the Vionic Amber Sandal for just $90 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 29, 2022, but are subject to change.

Teva Ankle-Strap Sandals

Amazon

Teva is another brand well known for its adventure-loving sandals. We love this affordable pair because the molded EVA is not only extremely lightweight but also very comfortable. And who doesn't love hook-and-loop straps?

Get the Teva Ankle-Strap Sandal for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 29, 2022, but are subject to change.

DREAM PAIRS Adventurous Summer Outdoor Sandals

Amazon

These sandals mean serious business! The anti-collision toe will help you avoid any painful stubs, and the bungee elastic lacing helps you get the perfect fit!

Get the DREAM PAIRS Adventurous Summer Outdoor Sandals at Amazon! Prices vary based on color and size!

Viakix Acadia Hiking Sandals

Amazon

This ergonomic shoe features arch stabilizer technology and contoured support for all-day comfort. You'll come to majorly appreciate the thick midsole too!

Get the Viakix Acadia Hiking Sandal (originally $80) for just $57 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 29, 2022, but are subject to change.

SOREL Explorer Blitz Multistrap Sandals

Amazon

You can always rely on SOREL to deliver the best of both comfort and style. This sporty-chic design will have your feet living the dream — and your outfit looking 10/10!

Get the SOREL Explorer Blitz Multistrap Sandals at Amazon! Prices vary based on color and size!

KuaiLu Flip Flops

Amazon

If you're someone who simply loves their flip flops, then there are some great picks for you too. What a world of difference wearing this pair can make! The yoga mat insole feels like heaven — and these are safe to wear around water!

Get the KuaiLu Flip Flops for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 29, 2022, but are subject to change.

OOFOS OOahh Slides

Amazon

We wanted to offer an outdoorsy slide option as well since we know it's such a popular style of shoe. These have a wild number of rave reviews on Amazon and are great for chill, easy days. Sore feet, knees and back? Try OOFOS!

Get the OOFOS OOahh Slides at Amazon! Prices vary based on color and size!

MEGNYA Hiking Sandals

Amazon

The braiding on the handwoven nylon straps obviously made this style stand out to Us — but it's more than just a pretty upper! This shoe was specifically designed to be your "vacation partner"!

Get the MEGNYA Hiking Sandals at Amazon! Prices vary based on color and size!

BRONAX Cloud Slides

Amazon

Let's be clear! We don't necessarily recommend these sandals for adventuring, but when it comes to comfy shoes that are easy to take off at the airport — or shoes to wear around your hotel room? Bring these!

Get the BRONAX Cloud Slides (originally $36) for just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 29, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Check out all styles of sandals at Amazon here

