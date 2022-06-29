Carabao Cup 2022/23: Dates, fixtures, draw, odds and everything you need to know
The 2022/23 Carabao Cup is ahead of us already – and here at FFT , we've got all the key info you need for the tournament.
Liverpool reigned supreme in the League Cup last season, beating Chelsea on penalties to lift the three-handled trophy. Come August, however, the top four tiers of English football will be back in the mix for the trophy once again.
For sides in the Championship, League One and League Two, this is a massive opportunity to have a night out at a Premier League side – and perhaps even cause an upset.
Carabao Cup dates: When is the League Cup being played this season?
The dates for the 2022/23 Carabao Cup are as follows:
First Round: August 9-10, 2022
Second Round: August 23-24, 2022
Third Round: November 8-9, 2022
Fourth Round: December 20-21, 2022
Quarter-finals: January 10-11, 2023
Semi-finals: January 25 and February 1, 2023
Final: Sunday, February 26th 2023
What are the fixtures for the Carabao Cup first round?
The Carabao Cup is split into northern and southern fixtures in the first round. The games have already been drawn and are as follows.
North
- Blackburn vs Hartlepool
- Harrogate vs Stockport County
- Bolton vs Salford City
- Morecambe vs Stoke City
- Blackpool vs Barrow
- West Brom vs Sheffield United
- Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland
- Grimsby vs Crewe Alexandra
- Mansfield Town vs Derby County
- Accrington Stanley vs Tranmere Rovers
- Middlesbrough vs Barnsley
- Bradford vs Hull
- Rochdale vs Burton Albion
- Doncaster vs Lincoln City
- Huddersfield Town vs Preston North End
- Shrewsbury vs Carlisle
- Port Vale vs Rotherham United
- Fleetwood vs Wigan
South
- Norwich City vs Birmingham City
- Coventry vs Bristol City
- Northampton vs Wycombe Wanderers
- Cardiff City vs Portsmouth
- Charlton vs Queens Park Rangers
- Crawley Town vs Bristol Rovers
- Walsall vs Swindon
- Ipswich Town vs Colchester United
- Luton Town vs Newport County
- Reading vs Stevenage
- Plymouth Argyle vs Peterborough United
- AFC Wimbledon vs Gillingham
- Cheltenham Town vs Exeter City
- MK Dons vs Sutton United
- Forest Green Rovers vs Leyton Orient
- Cambridge United vs Millwall
- Oxford United vs Swansea City
Carabao Cup odds: Who are the favourites for the League Cup?
Manchester City: 10/3
Chelsea: 6/1
Liverpool: 6/1
Tottenham: 8/1
Manchester Utd: 9/1
Arsenal: 12/1
Newcastle: 14/1
West Ham: 16/1
Aston Villa: 20/1
Leicester: 20/1
Brighton: 25/1
Crystal Palace: 33/1
Everton: 33/1
Wolves: 40/1
Brentford: 50/1
Southampton: 50/1
Bournemouth: 66/1
Fulham: 66/1
Nottingham Forest: 66/1
Burnley: 80/1
Leeds: 80/1
Middlesbrough: 80/1
Sheffield Utd: 80/1
Huddersfield: 100/1
Luton: 100/1
Stoke: 100/1
Watford: 100/1
West Brom: 100/1
Blackburn: 150/1
Cardiff: 150/1
Coventry: 150/1
Millwall: 150/1
Norwich: 150/1
QPR: 150/1
Sunderland: 150/1
Swansea: 150/1
Wigan: 150/1
Birmingham: 200/1
Bolton: 200/1
Bristol City: 200/1
Derby: 200/1
Hull: 200/1
Ipswich: 200/1
Preston: 200/1
Reading: 200/1
Rotherham: 200/1
Sheffield Wednesday: 200/1
Barnsley: 250/1
Blackpool: 250/1
Charlton: 250/1
MK Dons: 250/1
Oxford: 250/1
Peterborough: 250/1
Plymouth: 250/1
Portsmouth: 250/1
Shrewsbury: 250/1
Wycombe: 250/1
AFC Wimbledon: 500/1
Accrington Stanley: 500/1
Burton: 500/1
Cheltenham: 500/1
Lincoln: 500/1
Fleetwood: 750/1
Gillingham: 750/1
Bristol Rovers: 1000/1
Cambridge: 1000/1
Exeter: 1000/1
Forest Green: 1000/1
Morecambe: 1000/1
Salford: 1000/1
Tranmere: 1000/1
Walsall: 1000/1
Bradford: 1500/1
Crewe: 1500/1
Doncaster: 1500/1
Mansfield: 1500/1
Newport: 1500/1
Northampton: 1500/1
Port Vale: 1500/1
Stevenage: 1500/1
Sutton: 1500/1
Swindon: 1500/1
Barrow: 2000/1
Carlisle: 2000/1
Colchester: 2000/1
Crawley: 2000/1
Harrogate Town: 2000/1
Hartlepool: 2000/1
Leyton Orient: 2000/1
Rochdale: 2000/1
Where can I watch the 2022/23 Carabao Cup?
The Carabao Cup is broadcast on Sky Sports .
Here's how to get a pass to watch the action.
