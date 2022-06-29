ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Carabao Cup 2022/23: Dates, fixtures, draw, odds and everything you need to know

By Mark White
FourFourTwo
FourFourTwo
 3 days ago

The 2022/23 Carabao Cup is ahead of us already – and here at FFT , we've got all the key info you need for the tournament.

Liverpool reigned supreme in the League Cup last season, beating Chelsea on penalties to lift the three-handled trophy. Come August, however, the top four tiers of English football will be back in the mix for the trophy once again.

For sides in the Championship, League One and League Two, this is a massive opportunity to have a night out at a Premier League side – and perhaps even cause an upset.

Carabao Cup dates: When is the League Cup being played this season?

The dates for the 2022/23 Carabao Cup are as follows:

First Round: August 9-10, 2022

Second Round: August 23-24, 2022

Third Round: November 8-9, 2022

Fourth Round: December 20-21, 2022

Quarter-finals: January 10-11, 2023

Semi-finals: January 25 and February 1, 2023

Final: Sunday, February 26th 2023

What are the fixtures for the Carabao Cup first round?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P0QmF_0gPk29zJ00

(Image credit: PA)

The Carabao Cup is split into northern and southern fixtures in the first round. The games have already been drawn and are as follows.

North

  • Blackburn vs Hartlepool
  • Harrogate vs Stockport County
  • Bolton vs Salford City
  • Morecambe vs Stoke City
  • Blackpool vs Barrow
  • West Brom vs Sheffield United
  • Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland
  • Grimsby vs Crewe Alexandra
  • Mansfield Town vs Derby County
  • Accrington Stanley vs Tranmere Rovers
  • Middlesbrough vs Barnsley
  • Bradford vs Hull
  • Rochdale vs Burton Albion
  • Doncaster vs Lincoln City
  • Huddersfield Town vs Preston North End
  • Shrewsbury vs Carlisle
  • Port Vale vs Rotherham United
  • Fleetwood vs Wigan

South

  • Norwich City vs Birmingham City
  • Coventry vs Bristol City
  • Northampton vs Wycombe Wanderers
  • Cardiff City vs Portsmouth
  • Charlton vs Queens Park Rangers
  • Crawley Town vs Bristol Rovers
  • Walsall vs Swindon
  • Ipswich Town vs Colchester United
  • Luton Town vs Newport County
  • Reading vs Stevenage
  • Plymouth Argyle vs Peterborough United
  • AFC Wimbledon vs Gillingham
  • Cheltenham Town vs Exeter City
  • MK Dons vs Sutton United
  • Forest Green Rovers vs Leyton Orient
  • Cambridge United vs Millwall
  • Oxford United vs Swansea City

Carabao Cup odds: Who are the favourites for the League Cup?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fmkoT_0gPk29zJ00

(Image credit: Getty)

Manchester City: 10/3
Chelsea: 6/1
Liverpool: 6/1
Tottenham: 8/1
Manchester Utd: 9/1
Arsenal: 12/1
Newcastle: 14/1
West Ham: 16/1
Aston Villa: 20/1
Leicester: 20/1
Brighton: 25/1
Crystal Palace: 33/1
Everton: 33/1
Wolves: 40/1
Brentford: 50/1
Southampton: 50/1
Bournemouth: 66/1
Fulham: 66/1
Nottingham Forest: 66/1
Burnley: 80/1
Leeds: 80/1
Middlesbrough: 80/1
Sheffield Utd: 80/1
Huddersfield: 100/1
Luton: 100/1
Stoke: 100/1
Watford: 100/1
West Brom: 100/1
Blackburn: 150/1
Cardiff: 150/1
Coventry: 150/1
Millwall: 150/1
Norwich: 150/1
QPR: 150/1
Sunderland: 150/1
Swansea: 150/1
Wigan: 150/1
Birmingham: 200/1
Bolton: 200/1
Bristol City: 200/1
Derby: 200/1
Hull: 200/1
Ipswich: 200/1
Preston: 200/1
Reading: 200/1
Rotherham: 200/1
Sheffield Wednesday: 200/1
Barnsley: 250/1
Blackpool: 250/1
Charlton: 250/1
MK Dons: 250/1
Oxford: 250/1
Peterborough: 250/1
Plymouth: 250/1
Portsmouth: 250/1
Shrewsbury: 250/1
Wycombe: 250/1
AFC Wimbledon: 500/1
Accrington Stanley: 500/1
Burton: 500/1
Cheltenham: 500/1
Lincoln: 500/1
Fleetwood: 750/1
Gillingham: 750/1
Bristol Rovers: 1000/1
Cambridge: 1000/1
Exeter: 1000/1
Forest Green: 1000/1
Morecambe: 1000/1
Salford: 1000/1
Tranmere: 1000/1
Walsall: 1000/1
Bradford: 1500/1
Crewe: 1500/1
Doncaster: 1500/1
Mansfield: 1500/1
Newport: 1500/1
Northampton: 1500/1
Port Vale: 1500/1
Stevenage: 1500/1
Sutton: 1500/1
Swindon: 1500/1
Barrow: 2000/1
Carlisle: 2000/1
Colchester: 2000/1
Crawley: 2000/1
Harrogate Town: 2000/1
Hartlepool: 2000/1
Leyton Orient: 2000/1
Rochdale: 2000/1

Where can I watch the 2022/23 Carabao Cup?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UM6Og_0gPk29zJ00

(Image credit: Getty)

The Carabao Cup is broadcast on Sky Sports .

Here's how to get a pass to watch the action.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Everton confirm signing of James Tarkowski on a free transfer with ex-Burnley defender claiming manager Frank Lampard's ambitions and the fanbase were huge draws for him

Everton have confirmed the signing of James Tarkowski on a free transfer and unveiled the 29-year-old in club colours on Saturday. Tarkowski joins after five years at Burnley. He left the club after their relegation from the Premier League when his contract expired and impressed in his six years at the north-west club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Norwich City#Cardiff City#League Cup#Swansea City#English#First Round#Burton Albion
SPORTbible

Next Liverpool Player Set To Leave The Club Revealed

Tottenham’s move for Middlesbrough full-back Djed Spence is in ‘advanced negotiations’, which could push Nottingham Forest to negotiate for Liverpool’s Neco Williams. Spence spent last season on loan with Steve Cooper’s side, helping them to promotion from the Championship. His move to Tottenham would categorically...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Everton enter race to sign England international Jesse Lingard - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's national newspapers... Everton have entered the transfer race to sign Jesse Lingard this summer after West Ham's most recent offer underwhelmed the 29-year-old midfielder. Manchester City are looking to extend Riyad Mahrez's contract after his finest season at the club to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
SB Nation

Chelsea decided not to match Spurs offer for Richarlison after ‘late inquiry’ — report

Richarlison has gotten his big money move away from Everton, just as he had wanted, with Tottenham Hotspur agreeing a £50+10m deal with the Toffees. The 25-year-old has reportedly passed his medical, and unlike his compatriot Willian, he’s in no danger of seeing the light. Chelsea have reportedly declined to match Tottenham’s bid after a “late inquiry” last night.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tsitsipas fancies a snog and Salah signs new deal – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 1.WimbledonStefanos Tsitsipas was brushing up on the local lingo.Fancy a cuppa and a snog? @Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/QfDrFOWvju— Stefanos Tsitsipas (@steftsitsipas) July 1, 2022Serena Williams was keeping busy away from the court after her first-round exit.Excited to be at @BlackTechWeek with @lightshipfound this year as they empower Black founders everywhere. Signup at https://t.co/M2vWmav9Bc #BTW22. pic.twitter.com/lhAdj2Jgh7— Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) July 1, 2022Liam Broady’s celebration earned him a new fan.🤣🤣🙌🏻🙌🏻 what a guy!...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Transfer news: Done deals during July 2022

With domestic seasons starting later this month around Europe, clubs are continuing to reshape their squads. For all of the latest rumours, check out today's gossip column, for a full list of transfers made in June, visit this page, or take a look at our collation of club released and retained lists.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FourFourTwo

FourFourTwo

4
Followers
165
Post
182
Views
ABOUT

FourFourTwo is driven by access, insight, passion and humour. Through collaborating with the best players, the biggest brands and most talented journalists, FourFourTwo tells great football stories to fans and players alike.

 https://www.fourfourtwo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy