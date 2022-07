Watch: Audrina Patridge REACTS to The New Hills Reboot. The future of The Hills: New Beginnings has been written—and Brody Jenner is certainly pleased with the outcome. When the reboot was cancelled following season three, "I was so stoked," Brody recently told People. "To be honest, yeah. It just wasn't the same experience. It was very stressful. There was a lot of manipulation involved. It was just a lot."

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO