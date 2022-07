Having your curiosity sparked can be invigorating. It can inspire you to discover something new about your surroundings or yourself. This month, Pop-up Shop TODAY is focusing on channeling that excitement with 15 picks designed to help you try out something you've never done before. Whether you’ve always wanted to learn how to cook or just want to try the latest summer trend, we have options for that and so much more designed to pique – and satisfy – your curiosity.

SHOPPING ・ 20 HOURS AGO