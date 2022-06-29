ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Hero Boy Scouts speak out after Amtrak derailment in Missouri

By TODAY
TODAY.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Boy Scout troops from Wisconsin are being hailed as heroes for their rescue effort...

www.today.com

The Independent

Boy Scout, 15, held dying truck driver’s hand after escaping derailed Amtrak train in Missouri

A 15-year-old Boy Scout recalled helping passengers and the driver of a dump truck following a harrowing Amtrak derailment in Mendon, Missouri.Eli Skrypczak said how his “adrenaline kicked in” when the Amtrak train from Los Angeles to Chicago collided with a driver’s dump truck on Monday.“Something took over and I knew what to do”, he recalled to news station WITI on Tuesday. “It was unreal. It still doesn’t seem real to me”.Speaking with The Washington Post, Eli said he rushed to the front of the train to help other passengers before exiting the wreckage.He then found a man –...
MENDON, MO
Daily Mail

Widow of dump truck driver killed in Missouri Amtrak collision in which three others died files wrongful death lawsuit over 'ultra-hazardous' crossing as railway company sues the truck's owner

The first lawsuits have been filed only days after an Amtrak train collision and derailment in rural Missouri that left four people dead and injured up to 150 others. Amtrak and BNSF Railway Company filed a federal lawsuit Thursday against the concrete contracting company that owns the dump truck hit Monday by the passenger train, the Kansas City Star reported.
CHARITON COUNTY, MO
The Independent

Amtrak derailment: Mother and aunt among four dead as Boy Scouts recall bloody scene in Missouri

A woman’s mother and aunt from Olathe, Missouri, have been identified by family as being among the four people killed when an Amtrak train derailed in Kansas City, Missouri, according to local news outlet KSHB.The Missouri State Highway Patrol said three passengers died and the driver of a dump truck that collided with the Los Angeles to Chicago passenger train were among the dead, who have not been named. Investigtors are currently at the scene of the crash in Mendon and the railroad is expected to remain closed for a matter of days following the collision at railroad...
KANSAS CITY, MO
ACCIDENTS
