ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

iPhone gets its face time on 15th anniversary of the iconic device

By TODAY
TODAY.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWednesday marks 15 years since Apple’s first iPhone went...

www.today.com

Comments / 0

Related
ZDNet

How to clear the cache on your iPhone (and why you should)

How many tabs are open on your mobile browser right now? According to eMarketer, adults spend an average of four hours on mobile internet every day. That's four hours of your phone accessing, retrieving and saving cache and cookies. What is cache?. Cache is the temporary storage of some data;...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Walmart is selling Apple's 2020 iPad Air at an incredible price, but there's a catch

If you're a professional bargain hunter, odds are you've started saving for the impending Amazon Prime Day 2022 festival for at least a little while now. But if the e-commerce giant is unlikely to tempt you to spend any of that money early on "normal" non-Prime-exclusive deals, perhaps the competition will have better luck doing just that this weekend.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Face Time#Smart Phone#Ios
Android Police

Apple is still mad at Samsung for having the audacity to also make rectangular smartphones

The big feud between Apple and Samsung seems like an old hat these days, and you would think that the companies have long left behind their differences. But it looks like some Apple employees are still holding a grudge against Samsung for its supposed copycat tendencies of old. In a Washington Post retrospective on 15 years of the iPhone, Apple marketing director Greg Joswiak said that Samsung “created a poor copy” of the iPhone, ripping off the company’s technology.
BUSINESS
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max Plus “Tuned Max” Borrows An Original Colorway

The Nike Air Max Plus is no stranger to unabashedly borrowing colorways from fellow Air Max classics, but this latest release doesn’t need to reach that far to make the connection. Inspired by the original “Celery” colorway of the Air Tuned Max, this upcoming Air Max Plus deftly adapts one of the most recognizable sneaker colorways of the late 1990s.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
WWD

MCM Puts Mini Fanny Pack on Crocs for Summer

Click here to read the full article. German fashion label MCM, whose Cognac Visetos monogram backpacks enjoy a high level of popularity in Asia and beyond, has teamed up with the original “ugly shoe” brand Crocs on a footwear capsule. The collaboration features two styles based on the Crocs’ classic clog. One is decorated with a mini fanny pack, as well as the brand’s logo and signature 24-karat gold plated Jibbitz charms. While the second model comes in a neon yellow and black colorway with bulldog motifs and silver hardware details resembling a dog collar.More from WWDInside the Pop-In@Nordstrom MCM event,...
APPAREL
TheConversationAU

The iPhone turns 15: a look at the past (and future) of one of the 21st century's most influential devices

It is 15 years since Apple released what’s arguably its flagship device: the iPhone. A decade and a half later, there are few products that have managed to reach a similar level of brand recognition. Announced to an eager audience in 2007, the iPhone has revolutionised how we communicate and even how we live day to day. The large-screen revolution The iPhone was released in the United States in June 2007, and in a further six countries in November. From the launch of Mac computers in the 1970s to the iPod in 2001, Apple already knew how to engage with its audience...
CELL PHONES
shefinds

An Apple Expert Tells Us How To Free Up Storage Instantly

What’s one thing your iPhone could use a lot more of? If you answered “storage,” you’re not alone. It’s all too common to get that dreaded Out Of Storage pop-up when you try to take more photos and videos. But there are solutions that can make an immediate and lasting impact. Tech and Apple Expert Michael Aphelion, who is the marketing manager at The Spreadsheet Page, tells us three ways to free up storage instantly.
TECHNOLOGY
shefinds

iPhone Hacks 20-Year-Olds Know From TikTok That Boomers Should Learn

It’s a fact of life: younger generations often possess tech savvy skills that more mature (ahem) folks sometimes lack. Feeling ashamed of this is a waste of time — a better approach if you’re interested in learning more about what your smartphone can do is to borrow some of their best tips. Get ready to save time and do even more with your iPhone. These are the iPhone hacks 20-year-olds know from TikTok that boomers should learn.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
laptopmag.com

Prime Day Beats headphone deals 2022: Best early discounts

Prime Day 2022 is drawing near and Prime Day deals on Beats headphones are inevitable. We expect Amazon and other stores to offer solid markdowns on Apple's other line of best-selling audio wearables. Beats headphones and earbuds are among the most coveted audio gear around. Besides being heavy on the...
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

QOOLA wearable air-conditioner

If you would like to stay cool during your workout, favorite sport or just while relaxing in hotter climates you might be interested in QOOLA. A wearable air-conditioner that features four cooling modes allow you to drop the temperature around your body to a comfortable 15° C or 59°F. QOOLA also features a warming mode which can increase the temperature to a maximum of 45° or 113°F enabling you to stay comfortable wherever you may be. Launched by Kickstarter this month the project has already raised over $150,000 thanks to over 1,800 backers with still 14 days remaining.
RETAIL
People

Amazon's Prime Day Teaser Deals on Apple AirPods Start at $99

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Prime Day is still weeks away, but that hasn't stopped Amazon from dropping prices on tons of items. Even highly-rated Apple AirPods are included among the early deals, but they're likely to go fast.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy