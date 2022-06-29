iPhone gets its face time on 15th anniversary of the iconic device

It is 15 years since Apple released what’s arguably its flagship device: the iPhone. A decade and a half later, there are few products that have managed to reach a similar level of brand recognition. Announced to an eager audience in 2007, the iPhone has revolutionised how we communicate and even how we live day to day. The large-screen revolution The iPhone was released in the United States in June 2007, and in a further six countries in November. From the launch of Mac computers in the 1970s to the iPod in 2001, Apple already knew how to engage with its audience...

CELL PHONES ・ 3 DAYS AGO