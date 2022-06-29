How you can book your next vacation on Dolly Parton’s tour bus!

Sure, I enjoy cobblers and cookies as much as the next person. But when it's a celebratory event, nothing quite takes the cake like … well, cake. As I look back on my all my Fourth of July experiences, I always remember the festive spreads laid out along picnic tables or checkered table cloths on a beach or city roof, in a backyard or park. By July, it's hot in most places in the U.S., so chilled salads, savory grilled meats and ice-cold cocktails really hit the spot. As much as I love — and I mean love — a good mix of appetizers, main dishes like seafood, steak or a good, old-fashioned hot dog at summery gatherings, there's just something momentous about the part of the evening where Independence Day dessert is served.

