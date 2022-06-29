ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How you can book your next vacation on Dolly Parton’s tour bus!

As the newest edition to Dollywood's Resort and Spa, visitors can now...

One of the coolest Dolly Parton attractions out there has parked itself in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, and for a pretty penny, you can experience it for yourself. The country legend's former tour bus, now known as Suite 1986 at Dollywood DreamMore Resort & Spa, is taking reservations. That's right y'all, Parton's longtime tour bus, the "Gypsy Wagon," has been transformed into the ultimate hotel suite for two.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
