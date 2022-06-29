ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Airbnb permanently bans parties for rental bookings

June 28 (UPI) -- Airbnb is making a temporary ban on all parties and events first enacted in 2020, permanent, the online lodging marketplace announced Tuesday. "In August 2020 we announced a temporary ban on all parties and events in listings globally. The temporary ban has proved effective, and today we are officially codifying the ban as our policy," the San Francisco-based company said in a statement.
For almost as long as it has existed, Airbnb has been dealing with—or, more precisely, not dealing with—a pervasive problem, namely that one thing people really like to do is rent someone else’s house to throw ragers. “Historically, we allowed Hosts to use their best judgment and authorize parties when appropriate for their home and neighborhood,” Airbnb said in a recent blog post. But the party is now over as parties are, officially and forever, banned at all Airbnbs.
Airbnb (ABNB) - Get Airbnb Inc. Report has come under greater scrutiny in recent months. The company was one of the big winners from the shift in the U.S. psyche during the covid-19 pandemic as tens of millions of workers suddenly became untethered to the places they once called home.
A Lisburn couple have been handed suspended sentences for keeping an employee in enforced servitude. John Izekor, 36, and Precious Izekor, 29, kept their housekeeper and nanny in the dark about her immigration status and refused to return her passport or pay her an agreed rate. It is the first...
A 41-year-old Dante Lee, and his 15-year-old son, DJ, have made history as the first African American father and son duo to own their own line of wigs and extensions. With their recent acquisition of BlackHair.com from its previous Asian owners, they have established themselves as key players in a multi-billion dollar industry where very few Black entrepreneurs have ownership.
Deliveroo has said it will no longer work with a rider who filmed himself mocking a woman who had ordered some thrush cream. The motorcycle rider posted the film on social media after taking the medication to a woman in Cambridge. In a video he said: "Someone's got some problems...
In February, we responded to a promotion by travel firm Holiday Gems for an all-inclusive package to the Bluesea Callao Garden hotel in Tenerife. We paid £850 for a week’s stay in June. On arrival at 9pm, we found the hotel closed. I rang Holiday Gems on its emergency number and was advised to find another hotel that could take us and wait for them to get in touch the following day.
Short-term rental agency Airbnb is permanently banning parties at properties listed on its site, the company announced Tuesday. "We know that the overwhelming majority of our Hosts share their homes responsibly, just as the overwhelming majority of guests are responsible and treat their listings and neighborhoods as if they were their own," Airbnb said in a statement.
