Airbnb permanently bans parties for rental bookings

For almost as long as it has existed, Airbnb has been dealing with—or, more precisely, not dealing with—a pervasive problem, namely that one thing people really like to do is rent someone else’s house to throw ragers. “Historically, we allowed Hosts to use their best judgment and authorize parties when appropriate for their home and neighborhood,” Airbnb said in a recent blog post. But the party is now over as parties are, officially and forever, banned at all Airbnbs.

3 DAYS AGO