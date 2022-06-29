ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Texas changes statewide blue and channel catfish size regulations

By kolomkobir
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission moved to change channel and blue catfish regulations at its meeting Thursday as part of annual hunting and fishing proclamations. The approved statewide regulations will remove the 12-inch minimum size limit and keep the 25-fish combined daily bag, but with a restriction that no more...

Comments / 10

The Texas Titan
6d ago

That's why you just catch it, clean it, fry it, eat it. No measurements, no crime.

Reply
12
Kill Putin
6d ago

Oh, lord! We’re usually so drunk on the boat while fishing that we can barley remember any regulations when it comes to legal or illegal fish you catch! So we just keep them all! I seriously think my buddies bring TOO MUCH liquor when we go fishing! Once we ran into a NO WAKE sign in the water near the boat ramp! Haha 😂!!

Reply(1)
5
Crystal Methodist
6d ago

woohooo! another revenue resource to make money and raise fishing license prices

Reply
9
