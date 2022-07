As James Cham describes it, the world of venture capital (VC) was once shrouded in mystery and only accessible to a connected few. He helped found Bloomberg BETA – which recently announced its fourth core investment fund and a new opportunity fund – with a mission to add a similar level of transparency to that market as Bloomberg did with financial data. And you can see all the cards on the table when you visit the public GitHub repo that contains the VC fund’s operating manual, which includes many details on how they work. But if you really want to know what goes on behind the scenes — what a VC really does, what today’s hottest trends are, and why philanthropy matters to startups — read on!

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO