The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Sarah Midori Perry is a true enigma. As Kero Kero Bonito, along with Gus Lobban and Jamie Bulled, she’s released three LPs (as well as five shorter projects), each wildly different from the last: The crudely produced, tongue-in-cheek singalongs of their 2014 debut, Intro Bonito, gave way to the proudly saccharine Capital-P Pop of 2016’s Bonito Generation, which exploded into the rock ’n’ roll chaos of Time ’n’ Place in 2018. Through it all, she’s remained uncannily upbeat, her voice as peppy and unworldly as ever — even as she continues to show greater and greater affinity for the dark side.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO