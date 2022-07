The Wendy Williams Show chapter has come to an official close. Wendy now has her sights on the podcast game. As per TMZ, the media mogul has finally spoken up and it seems she will be back like she never left. In a recent interview with the celebrity gossip website, the self-proclaimed Queen of all Media made it clear she is keeping the same energy going into her new project. “When you’re famous, podcasts will make more money for me, being famous, than doing The Wendy Williams Show” she revealed. She also went on to confirm that she is done with hosting a daily television show saying “I am 100 percent retired”.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO