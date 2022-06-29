ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s The Story Behind Kendrick Lamar’s Diamond Crown of Thorns

By Martin Berrios
Cover picture for the articleKendrick Lamar continues to push the culture forward in more ways than one. His new diamond crown is a customized piece exclusively made for the Compton MC. As per Hype Beast, we are getting the story behind the “HUMBLE.” rapper’s newest addition to the jewelry collection. According to the press...

The custom Titanium and Pave diamond crown, was created by esteemed jeweler Tiffany & Co., and a collaboration between the rapper and long time creative director Dave Free. The diamond encrusted crown, which is one of the most widely recognized symbols in religion, was designed over the course of 10 months, the headpiece features 8,000 cobblestone micro pavé diamonds totaling more than 137 carats, a total of 50 thorns, and weighs around 200g (a little less than half a pound). It required more than 1,300 hours of work by four craftsmen to handset the diamonds. The Headpiece which made its first appearance on the cover of Kendrick’s fifth studio album, ‘Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers’ gave fans a closer look most recently during his European performances including the Louis Vuitton’s Paris Fashion Week show and his headlining performance during Britain’s Glastonbury Festival. “Kendrick Lamar represents the artistry, risk-taking creativity, and relentless innovation that has also defined Tiffany & Co. for nearly two centuries,” says Alexandre Arnault, executive vice president, product and communication, Tiffany & Co. in a statement “We are proud and incredibly excited to work with a visionary like Kendrick in realizing his vision for the crown.” The headpiece has been a big topic of discussion, while some fans appreciate its artistry, its overt symbol has some fans angrily expressing their outrage for him intimidating christ saying Kendrick said during his Glastonbury set “I wear this [crown] as a representation so you’ll never forget one of the greatest prophets to ever walk the Earth… we gon’ continue to try our best to walk in his image.” Kendrick is known for his devout Christian faith.
Kendrick Lamar
