One of the most beloved shoes in Hip-Hop is finally getting its’ flowers. A new documentary explores the importance of the Clarks Original Wallabee, and we are here for it. As per Hypebeast, the desert boot that changed our culture forever has its’ own short film. Narrated by Jadakiss, Soles Of The City details the shoe’s origins during the early formation of Hip-Hop culture. While Adidas Superstars, Reebok 5411’s, and Chuck Taylors were signature feet pieces at the time, the project examines how the West Indian community played a major role in popularizing the silhouette in the streets of New York City. As Styles P put it frankly, “It’s the sole. It’s the sole. Look at it. It’s the gummy bottom. It’s incredible.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO