LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police are asking for the public to help them find a man who is missing and may be in danger. The family of Bruce Gant has reported him as missing and police believe he may be in danger due to mental health issues. Gant was last seen in person on June 8, near the 4000 block of Gilford Circle in Lansing.

LANSING, MI ・ 23 HOURS AGO