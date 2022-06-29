ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Brooks Koepka was so right when he predicted someone would 'sell out' and join LIV Golf

By Andy Nesbitt
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uc2yf_0gPiLa2j00

I’ve bashed Brooks Koepka a bunch lately, much to the chagrin of a lot of faceless bros on Twitter who love their Brooksie, but I have to give the 4-time major champion some respect here – he was absolutely right when he said way back February that someone would “sell out” and join LIV Golf.

Here are his words from the 23rd of February in the year 2022:

“I think it’s going to still keep going. I think there will still be talk. Everyone talks about money. They’ve got enough of it. I don’t see it backing down. They can just double up and they’ll figure it out. They’ll get their guys. Somebody will sell out and go to it.”

He nailed that. Crushed it. Totally got it right. I can only tip my cap to the Michelob Ultra king. A bunch of people, as Brooksie said, are selling out and joining the LIV Golf tour. You can’t argue against that.

Let’s fast forward to yesterday in Portland where LIV Golf is having their second event this week. Gotta respect their strong desire to grow the game in… Oregon? Sure, whatever. It’s hugely important to grow the game there. Little is known about golf in Oregon and that can change over the next few days (Bandon Dunes could finally get popular!).

Speaking of change, one of the LIV Golf players spoke of that very topic yesterday in his first press conference since joining the tour that is backed by the dirty of money of killers.

That golfer was Brooks Koepka, who explained what changed since he made those sell out comments just a few months ago.

“Just my opinion,” he said about why he made the leap to the empty league of three-day tournaments with shotgun starts and no cuts. “My opinion changed.”

Let’s be honest here – his bank account changed, too. He’ll now be able to finally live comfortable and not be too worried about the future.

Speaking of being rich – his sell out comment proving to be true is pretty darn rich, I’d say.

Brooksie also broke out the tired line about being able to be home more with his family, because playing around 20 times a year on the PGA Tour can be tough when you have loved ones at home.

Koepka, by the way, has played in just three tournaments since April – he missed the cut at the Masters (he’s missed four cuts since January) and had a pair of 55th finishes at the PGA Championship and U.S. Open.

Things are starting to go the wrong way on the course for the 32 year old, who has battled a bunch of injuries in recent years. Now he gets to live that no-cut life while competing against some of his buddies, as well as a bunch of guys he’s probably never heard of before in his life. For a guy who loves the intensity of majors, he’s about to find out that things are going to be a lot more easy going in the land of giant purses and emotionless events.

It seems like Brookie is ready for that because he brought up the “g” word yesterday, saying:

“We’re trying to grow the game, do all this other stuff,” he said. “And we’re trying the best we can.”

You can tell by the “do all this other stuff” part that he’s really sold on this whole thing, LOL.

But yeah, have fun with that, Brooksie, and congrats on being right about all of this back in February.

