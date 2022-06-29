ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Portland, ME

(5TYNTK) Wednesday, June 29, 2022

By Reid Allen
hotradiomaine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article1. The Jan. 6 House Committee investigating the Capitol Hill insurrection reconvened for a hearing yesterday, featuring testimony from Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson. Hutchinson testified a secondhand account of an enraged Trump lunging to the front of his presidential limo and trying to turn the wheel. Screaming “I’m the...

hotradiomaine.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MSNBC

Secret Service sources reportedly bolster Hutchinson’s testimony

There was no shortage of critically important revelations from Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony this week before the Jan. 6 committee. The former White House aide shed light, for example, on Donald Trump wanting to get rid of metal detectors so that armed supporters could hear him lie before they went to Capitol Hill. Just as importantly, the Republican was desperate to join the mob at his remarks.
U.S. POLITICS
AOL Corp

Trump was alerted that Cabinet considered using 25th Amendment, aide testifies

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump’s staff warned him that his actions on Jan. 6, 2021, could amount to criminal behavior. They unsuccessfully pleaded with him to call off rioters ransacking the Capitol who were threatening former Vice President Mike Pence. And after the riot had been put down and one of the most chaotic days in U.S. history was over, a former aide testified Tuesday, they told him his cabinet members were discussing invoking the 25th Amendment to remove him from office.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Government
South Portland, ME
Government
City
South Portland, ME
AOL Corp

Jan. 6 hearing: Trump reportedly warned Pence they may no longer be friends

While presenting evidence of former President Donald Trump’s “pressure campaign” to convince former Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the results of the 2020 election, the Jan. 6 committee on Thursday highlighted a meeting the two men had the day before the 2021 Capitol riot during which Trump reportedly told Pence they would no longer be friends if Pence refused.
POTUS
abovethelaw.com

Bannon Quits Shouting About Jan. 6 Hearings To Demand Delay Of Trial Due To Publicity Around Jan. 6 Hearings

The genius of Steve Bannon’s lawyers is their willingness to make literally any inane argument, and to do it indignantly and at high decibel. How very dare the government suggest that Bannon, who got fired from the White House in 2017, is unable to assert executive privilege over conversations he had with Trump and/or third parties like the Proud Boys in 2021!
U.S. POLITICS
NBC News

Jan. 6 panel adds last-minute hearing Tuesday afternoon

WASHINGTON — The Jan. 6 committee will hold a last-minute public hearing Tuesday to present new evidence and hear witness testimony, after having previously said it would take a break until mid-July. The hearing is scheduled for Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET, according to an advisory the committee sent...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Jon
Person
Ghislaine Maxwell
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin's Sen. Ron Johnson on defensive after staff texts revealed in Jan. 6 hearings

HUDSON, Wis. -- His campaign for a third term in the United States Senate was already a steep climb, but Ron Johnson now has to answer to voters' concerns about his office's being implicated in the January 6 Capitol Assault investigation."He is the most vulnerable Republican senator on the ballot this November in part because Wisconsin voted for Joe Biden," Ed O'Keefe, CBS News Senior White House and Political Correspondent, explained to WCCO. "It is one of the few we're watching on a national level, and Wisconsin has an opportunity to set the agenda for the next two years."At its...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Atlantic

The January 6 Committee Is Going to Have the Final Word

During its astonishing Tuesday hearing about Donald Trump’s actions on the day of January 6, the House select committee investigating the insurrection made clear that the integrity of its work is under threat. “The same people who drove the former president’s pressure campaign to overturn the election are now trying to cover up the truth about January 6,” warned committee chair Bennie Thompson. “But thanks to the courage of certain individuals, the truth won’t be buried.” The main individual he seemed to have in mind was Cassidy Hutchinson, once an aide to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who testified to the former president’s violent and bizarre behavior—demanding that rally-goers with guns and knives be allowed onto the Ellipse to hear his speech and exploding in rage when his security detail refused to drive him to the Capitol, as rioters there began to overwhelm law enforcement.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Red Sox#Maine State Police#House Committee#Capitol Hill#Trump White House#Bernie S Beach Bar
CNN

Tony Ornato met with January 6 committee twice

The House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, met with former White House deputy chief of staff Tony Ornato on two occasions in January and March as part of its investigation, according to a source familiar with his testimony.
POTUS
Slate

Slate’s Mistakes for the Week of June 27

In a July 1 Jurisprudence, Ronald Krotoszynski misspelled Judge Frank Easterbrook’s last name. In a June 30 Politics, Ben Mathis-Lilley stated in error that Proud Boys members entered the U.S. Capitol while Donald Trump was speaking nearby on Jan. 6. Individuals affiliated with the gang did arrive outside the Capitol during the speech, but did not enter the building until later.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy