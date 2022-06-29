NYC, State of NY announce lawsuits against ghost gun retailers
By Pervaiz Shallwani, Mark Morales
Authorities in New York filed lawsuits against 10 companies selling parts for so-called ghost guns, in an effort to hold distributors accountable for the proliferation of mail-order components used to make untraceable guns that lead to...
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York would require people applying for a handgun license to turn over a list of their social media accounts so officials could verify their “character and conduct” under a bill headed toward passage Friday in the state Legislature. The provision was part...
Earlier this evening, I shared a guest post from Professor Rob Leider, who explained that New Yorkers in rural areas may be worse off under the recently-enacted legislation. Here, I'd like to flag some changes made to the permitting process. Let's start with the good news. New York struck the...
Top New York officials are happy to announce new efforts to fight gun violence in the Empire State are starting to show "signs of progress." Gov. Kathy Hochul released new data on gun seizures, gun-tracing investigations and gun-related crime across New York State. "(This) indicates New York State's exhaustive efforts...
NEW YORK, New York – Caribbean American candidate for Governor of New York Jumaane D. Williams Tuesday night resoundingly lost in his bid to unseat incumbent Governor Kathy Hochul in the New York Democratic Primary. Williams, New York City’s Public Advocate and son of Grenadian immigrants, ran a spirited...
New York Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday signed into law a bill restricting the concealed carry of firearms in locations such as government buildings and schools after the US Supreme Court last week struck down the state's century-old law that placed restrictions on carrying a concealed handgun outside the home.
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation Friday to protect people traveling to the state for abortion services. Murphy signed the legislation in Jersey City.
The bills protect the right of out-of-state women to get an abortion in New Jersey, where it is legal.
“While others throughout the country are revoking a woman’s right to reproductive freedom, New Jersey will continue to defend this fundamental right in our state,” Murphy said in a statement. “By bolstering protections against potential repercussions for both health care professionals and patients, we are sending a message to all who seek or provide reproductive health care within our borders that we welcome and support you. These laws represent our commitment to standing by a woman’s right to make her own decisions about her body, and will serve to make our state a beacon of freedom to every woman in America.”
It will also shield anyone who received or facilitated abortion services in New Jersey from being extradited to another state.
NEW YORK -- New York state legalized recreational marijuana last year but has yet to allow licensed dispensaries to sell it beyond medical use.As CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports, that hasn't stopped all kinds of unlicensed vendors from popping up all over the city, and now the state is trying to crack down.If you've walked through Washington Square Park recently, you've likely noticed more people openly smoking pot, and you've also maybe seen vendors, who have set up tables selling everything from gummies to joints and weed candies."I got two joints, $10. Yeah, one for my mom as a souvenir," one...
“Last week, the Supreme Court made us all profoundly less safe by weakening New York’s century old gun licensing laws. We know that more guns leads to more violence, and while we can’t completely undo the damage done, this slate of legislation meets the moment and demonstrates that the New York fight against gun violence in a daunting post-Bruen world is strong. Nothing is more important than combatting gun violence. My office has been engaged in conversations with the Governor and her team, as well as legislative staff over the past several days to help craft this legislation. These much-needed measures are an important step forward to keep guns out of our schools and sensitive places, enhance our firearms licensing requirements and much more.”
ALBANY, N.Y. — (AP) — New York lawmakers plan to vote Thursday on legislation seeking to limit the proliferation of firearms in public after the Supreme Court gutted the state's century-old handgun licensing law. The state is overhauling its rules for carrying guns after the court decided that...
NEW YORK (PIX11) — In response to a Supreme Court ruling striking down New York’s restrictive gun laws, Democratic state lawmakers are on the verge of making it nearly geographically impossible to lawfully carry a concealed weapon, especially in New York City. The State Assembly and Senate have come up with a list of “sensitive […]
New York’s legislature approved a sweeping overhaul Friday of the state’s handgun licensing rules, seeking to preserve some limits on firearms after the Supreme Court ruled that most people have a right to carry a handgun for personal protection. The measure, signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul after passing...
The Onondaga Nation is set to regain over 1,000 acres of ancestral land in central New York in what the Department of Interior calls "one of the largest returns of land to an Indigenous nation by a state."
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York will ban people from carrying firearms into many places of business unless the owners put up a sign explicitly saying guns are welcome, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Wednesday. The Democrat said she and legislative leaders have agreed on the broad strokes of a...
NEW YORK — Mayor Eric Adams stepped up his assertion that former Mayor Rudy Giuliani falsely reported a crime, likening Giuliani’s recent assault allegations to the notorious “Central Park Karen” saga in which a white woman accused a black man of threatening her and was later charged with filing a false police report.
There is policy that is now in effect that will limit a few options people have when they look to rent an Air BnB. The changes were in place and have now been extended permanetly. According to reports:. Airbnb will continue to bar “disruptive parties and events,” including open-invite gatherings....
