ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cats

17 Good Things That Happened This Last Week That Prove There's Still A Glimmer Of Hope Left In The World

By Syd Robinson
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IcOya_0gPi3V2Z00

This last week has been an especially devastating one. We hope these happy posts bring you a little bit of joy in any way they can.

1. First off, this son let his mom know that he made it home safe with a simple "I home" and a cute-yet-ominous rubber ducky seance:

17yo son and I have an agreement that if he goes out at night, he needs to leave me a signal he came home safely for me to find in the morning. This was outside his room today 🥰

@hkist 08:07 AM - 17 Jun 2022

2. This cat's wise words made all the difference 😌:

me: :(my cat: brrrrt?me: :)

@420insidejob 11:37 PM - 13 Jun 2022

3. Olly here decided to *clears throat, badly impersonates songstress Natasha Bedingfield* FEEL THE RAIN ON HIIIIIS SKIN!!!!!!!!!!!!!

This is Olly. Took a snooze through a rain storm and created a rain angel. Is very pleased with his ability to make new friends even in his sleep. 13/10 for both

@dog_rates 10:39 PM - 23 Jun 2022

4. This guest debatably got the best room in the whole hotel!!!

I really don’t know what to say about my hotel room view

@aperiplatypus 04:04 AM - 23 Jun 2022

5. This Father's Day "gift" kept on giving!!!!!

My Father’s Day present from my oldest, who always keeps it real

@_noahzim_ 07:04 PM - 20 Jun 2022

6. The Best Sign in the World™ was discovered!!!!!!

I didn't realise until today's walk around Peebles that I could have a favourite road sign.

@DannyBate4 03:52 PM - 19 Jun 2022

7. This job applicant received a rejection letter that was SOOOO nice, they didn't even care that they didn't get the position:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zNRCr_0gPi3V2Z00
Reddit / reddit.com

8. This mom made ***THE BEST*** Stranger Things -inspired birthday cake for their kid!!!!!!!!!!!

MY MOM IS SO CUTE SHE MADE ME A STRANGER THINGS CAKE

@lumaxfields 09:21 PM - 26 Jun 2022

9. This person reflected on what a great mom they have 💕💕💕:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qDoa5_0gPi3V2Z00
Reddit / reddit.com

10. Paleontologists made the game-changing discovery of a new kind of dinosaur: the Stegowiener!!!!!!!!!

We only rate dogs. This is clearly a stegosaurus. Please only send Cenozoic era dogs. Thank you... 12/10

@dog_rates 06:40 PM - 22 Jun 2022

11. This husband was caught in a lie:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31hp7w_0gPi3V2Z00
Reddit / reddit.com

12. This guy noticed an oddly suspicious building:

why does this building look like a guilty dog

@adamgreattweet 02:08 PM - 18 Jun 2022

13. Kate Bush WON :

Kate Bush wrote Running Up That Hill, produced Running Up That Hill and owns 100% of its songwriting, publishing and licensing rights. Basically, Kate Bush is currently making around £250,000 a week from one song she released in 1985.

@imshanereaction 12:07 AM - 18 Jun 2022

14. Dottie here made everyone fall in love with her, and subsequently got a platform to raise awareness for her conditions 🥺🥺🥺:

This is Dottie. She lives with dwarfism and multiple chronic conditions. Only weighs 4 pounds, but she's got a big personality and an even bigger fan club. Uses her platform to create awareness of her conditions and spread hope and joy for others like her. 14/10

@dog_rates 04:36 PM - 27 Jun 2022

15. This person indulged in the ✨finer things✨:

Treating myself tonight

@EthanOpia_ 03:39 AM - 18 Jun 2022

16. This Postmate got an unexpected kind gesture 🥺💕:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XG7V2_0gPi3V2Z00
Reddit / reddit.com

17. And lastly, these students showed off their cats in solidarity!!!!!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gcJiF_0gPi3V2Z00
Reddit / reddit.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Natasha Bedingfield
Person
Kate Bush
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glimmer#In The World
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Ted King Returning — to Redeem Jack… and Maybe Do What We’ve Been Predicting for Months?

In the aftermath of Li’s shocking death on Bold & Beautiful, comes news that we’re about to see her husband Jack Finnegan once again, and we’re kinda relieved as Finn will need someone to come to his rescue! Steffy’s believed-dead hubby is, of course, at the mercy of his biological mother Sheila, who despite loving him, is still a deranged psychopath!
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Cats
pawmypets.com

Starved & Deprived Of Touch, Woman Knelt Down As She Hesitates To Come Closer

Violet ended up in a kill shelter, alone and afraid. She was so severely malnourished and scared. She likely would have been euthanized quickly because of her poor condition. Fortunately Whitney, a volunteer with I Stand With My Pack, heard about the Shar-Pei and raced to pick her up. The...
PETS
SheKnows

The General Hospital Twist That Granted a Star’s ‘Dying’ Wish — and the Show’s, Too

One of Port Charles’ favorite couples may never have reunited!. Before taking the reins at Days of Our Lives, Ron Carlivati scripted some of the most popular (and occasionally out-there) storylines for ABC’s One Life to Live and General Hospital. And in at least one instance, he defied the wishes of a popular leading lady… and to this day remains glad that he did!
TV SERIES
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
855K+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy