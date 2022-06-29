17 Good Things That Happened This Last Week That Prove There's Still A Glimmer Of Hope Left In The World

Related
My nightmare neighbour yells at me every time I walk my dog – it’s making me scared to leave the house
FROM companionship to constant cuddles, there are lots of perks to having a dog. But let's be honest, having to take them on walks twice (sometimes even three!) times a day is sometimes a bit of a chore... and a stressful one at that. Well if we thought we had...
My house has a fun secret that blows kids minds – it takes just seconds to get from one floor to the other
A FUN-LOVING mum has told how her husband built a slide that leads to the basement - and people are so jealous. Kya Jeub, who is from the US, took to TikTok and shared a short video where she shows a glimpse of herself and her children shooting themselves down the slide.
21 Black Cats That Prove How Lucky We Are To Have Them
One crosses my path, I'm picking 'em up and snuggling them.
40 Hysterical Married People Who Could've Played Nice On Twitter But Thought, "Ha! Not A Chance!"
"My wife put parental controls on Netflix because I watched one of our shows without her."
People Are Sharing The Time Their Friend Accidentally Turned Them On, And, Boy, Do I Have Questions
"I fumbled a move one night dancing with a friend. I thought he was going to dip me, but he spun me instead. Still, my mistake was enough for him to notice, so he dipped me and said, 'There, I've got you this time.'"
People can never pronounce my name – my mum really screwed me over when she chose it
IT'S not a particularly common name. And despite making videos explaining how to pronounce her moniker on a fairly regular basis, Quetta Lawson was forced to make another TikTok video for her new followers. "You guys, it’s been about three or four months since I made a video saying how...
People are always so shocked when I tell them my real age – people never believe me, they assume I’m in my 20s
AN AGE-DEFYING mum-of-five has told how people always mistake her for being her son's little sister. Gemma Warby, who is 36-years-old and from New Zealand, took to TikTok and shared a short video where she can be heard saying: "Tell me you had kids young, without telling me you had kids young…I'll go first."
Maya Hawke "Wouldn't Exist" If Mom Uma Thurman Hadn't Been Able To Get A Safe Abortion When She Was A Teen
"Both of my parents' lives would have been derailed if she hadn't have had access to safe and legal healthcare — fundamental healthcare."
26-Year-Old ‘Stay-at-Home-Daughter’ Recently Spent $50,000 of Her Parents’ Money in Just One Day
A woman, who describes herself as a professional 'stay-at-home daughter, reveals that spending her parent's money is her full-time job. Social media sensation Roma Abdesselam, who often shares clips of her extravagant life with her followers on social media, sent many into a frenzy after admitting how much money she spends in a day.
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful’s Ted King Returning — to Redeem Jack… and Maybe Do What We’ve Been Predicting for Months?
In the aftermath of Li’s shocking death on Bold & Beautiful, comes news that we’re about to see her husband Jack Finnegan once again, and we’re kinda relieved as Finn will need someone to come to his rescue! Steffy’s believed-dead hubby is, of course, at the mercy of his biological mother Sheila, who despite loving him, is still a deranged psychopath!
"She Was Poisoning Me": 20 Brides Reveal The Absolute Bonkers Things Petty Bridesmaids Did To Ruin Their Wedding
"She said she stayed in the wedding just to mess up my pictures."
'So Rude': Woman Praised For Calling Bride 'Inconsiderate' After Slight
"Maybe I'm just getting old, but is a 4-day Bachelorette party the normal thing to do??" one user commented. "This seems so over the top!"
I got revenge on an idiot con-artist who tried to sell me a car, he didn’t have a clue I was taking the mick out of him
A MISCHIEVOUS charity advisor sent a "car seller" on an Only Fools and Horses-themed wild good chase after he tried to flog her a "new" yellow Robin Reliant for £6k - despite them no longer being made. Becky Parker decided to indulge "Benjamin" when he popped up unannounced in...
pawmypets.com
Starved & Deprived Of Touch, Woman Knelt Down As She Hesitates To Come Closer
Violet ended up in a kill shelter, alone and afraid. She was so severely malnourished and scared. She likely would have been euthanized quickly because of her poor condition. Fortunately Whitney, a volunteer with I Stand With My Pack, heard about the Shar-Pei and raced to pick her up. The...
SheKnows
The General Hospital Twist That Granted a Star’s ‘Dying’ Wish — and the Show’s, Too
One of Port Charles’ favorite couples may never have reunited!. Before taking the reins at Days of Our Lives, Ron Carlivati scripted some of the most popular (and occasionally out-there) storylines for ABC’s One Life to Live and General Hospital. And in at least one instance, he defied the wishes of a popular leading lady… and to this day remains glad that he did!
Internet Split Over Mom's Idea to Hide Half-Sibling From Kids: 'Disturbing'
The mom explained that her ex-husband moved back to Washington, but suddenly stopped visiting seven months ago.
12tomatoes.com
Mischievous Baby Pulls Chair Out From Woman Right Before She Sits Down
For those who have kids, you know that life with a kid comes with all kinds of ups and downs and everything in between. But mostly, they bring a sense of comedy into our lives – sometimes even when they’re not trying. Babies can often be the funniest...
Husband Insists Wife Disinvite Her Mom From Baby Shower After Huge Fight
A man is demanding his wife disinvite her mom from their upcoming baby shower after a family argument erupted during dinner. Now, the pregnant woman is trying to keep the peace but feels forced to choose between her "rude" husband and her "aggressive" mother. Heartbroken and deflated, she took her...
'Massive Red Flag': Woman Who Hid Engagement From Friends Sparks Debate
"You just saved your relationship from unwanted bad advice, which friends give a lot," a TikToker commented.
dailyphew.com
Piglet That Suffered A Lot In Life Has Made An Amazing Transformation- Meet Cherry Blossom!
Meet Cherry Blossom, the piglet who has suffered a lot in life. She was dropped off at a shelter being very ill. “She had an incredibly severe case of sarcoptic mange…,” Jen Sale, CEO and founder of Sale Ranch Sanctuary, told The Dodo. “If it’s not treated, it can be fatal.”
BuzzFeed
