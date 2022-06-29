17 Good Things That Happened This Last Week That Prove There's Still A Glimmer Of Hope Left In The World

This last week has been an especially devastating one. We hope these happy posts bring you a little bit of joy in any way they can.

1. First off, this son let his mom know that he made it home safe with a simple "I home" and a cute-yet-ominous rubber ducky seance:

17yo son and I have an agreement that if he goes out at night, he needs to leave me a signal he came home safely for me to find in the morning. This was outside his room today 🥰 @hkist 08:07 AM - 17 Jun 2022

2. This cat's wise words made all the difference 😌:

3. Olly here decided to *clears throat, badly impersonates songstress Natasha Bedingfield* FEEL THE RAIN ON HIIIIIS SKIN!!!!!!!!!!!!!

This is Olly. Took a snooze through a rain storm and created a rain angel. Is very pleased with his ability to make new friends even in his sleep. 13/10 for both @dog_rates 10:39 PM - 23 Jun 2022

4. This guest debatably got the best room in the whole hotel!!!

I really don’t know what to say about my hotel room view @aperiplatypus 04:04 AM - 23 Jun 2022

5. This Father's Day "gift" kept on giving!!!!!

My Father’s Day present from my oldest, who always keeps it real @_noahzim_ 07:04 PM - 20 Jun 2022

6. The Best Sign in the World™ was discovered!!!!!!

I didn't realise until today's walk around Peebles that I could have a favourite road sign. @DannyBate4 03:52 PM - 19 Jun 2022

7. This job applicant received a rejection letter that was SOOOO nice, they didn't even care that they didn't get the position:

8. This mom made ***THE BEST*** Stranger Things -inspired birthday cake for their kid!!!!!!!!!!!

MY MOM IS SO CUTE SHE MADE ME A STRANGER THINGS CAKE @lumaxfields 09:21 PM - 26 Jun 2022

9. This person reflected on what a great mom they have 💕💕💕:

10. Paleontologists made the game-changing discovery of a new kind of dinosaur: the Stegowiener!!!!!!!!!

We only rate dogs. This is clearly a stegosaurus. Please only send Cenozoic era dogs. Thank you... 12/10 @dog_rates 06:40 PM - 22 Jun 2022

11. This husband was caught in a lie:

12. This guy noticed an oddly suspicious building:

why does this building look like a guilty dog @adamgreattweet 02:08 PM - 18 Jun 2022

13. Kate Bush WON :

Kate Bush wrote Running Up That Hill, produced Running Up That Hill and owns 100% of its songwriting, publishing and licensing rights. Basically, Kate Bush is currently making around £250,000 a week from one song she released in 1985. @imshanereaction 12:07 AM - 18 Jun 2022

14. Dottie here made everyone fall in love with her, and subsequently got a platform to raise awareness for her conditions 🥺🥺🥺:

This is Dottie. She lives with dwarfism and multiple chronic conditions. Only weighs 4 pounds, but she's got a big personality and an even bigger fan club. Uses her platform to create awareness of her conditions and spread hope and joy for others like her. 14/10 @dog_rates 04:36 PM - 27 Jun 2022

15. This person indulged in the ✨finer things✨:

16. This Postmate got an unexpected kind gesture 🥺💕:

17. And lastly, these students showed off their cats in solidarity!!!!!!