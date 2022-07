This brief history of the churches in Barnes was found in the Greenleaf Sentinel on Sept. 19, 1974, in connection with a story about the 90th anniversary of the United Methodist Church at Barnes. The City of Barnes was incorporated in the year 1870 and the Congregationalists organized a class in 1877. J Shewrer organized the English Lutheran Church in Barnes in August 1879 at Mr. Ober’s store…

