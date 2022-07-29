ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Everything to Know About TikTok Star Ophelia Nichols’ Son’s Shocking Death

By Yana Grebenyuk
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B0d5C_0gPi0H2G00

Ophelia Nichols has made headlines after the TikTok star used her online platform to address her son Randon Lee's shocking death.

“Today would have been my baby child’s 19th birthday, but he was took from me last night,” the social media influencer said in a June 2022 video. “Took from my children and my husband and our family. My son was murdered. He was shot and I have this hatred in my heart that I don’t recognize 'cause I've never felt hate for anybody.”

At the time, Nichols explained she was still looking for information on what happened to her late son . “This individual took my son’s life. He was just 18 years old, that was the best part of somebody’s life. And I know they’re out there in my town. They're out there. They're out there living and breathing when my son is not,” she continued. "The word is already gotten out and I'm just being overloaded with messages. And I need to let everybody know. But I'm doing this video for a reason. Because I need y'all's help."

The Alabama native got visibly emotional as she discussed her efforts to track down details about Lee's passing. "I never asked y'all for anything, but I need your help with this. There's almost 7 million people that follow me. Somebody's got to know something," she said in the emotional clip. "Somebody knows who did this to my child. And I'm asking for somebody's help. Anybody's help. It's my son."

That same month, Nichols opened up about how her platform helped her efforts . "Through this process we've found out a lot of stuff — a lot of stuff we just didn't know," she explained via TikTok. "When your children live out on their own and pay their own bills and they have a good job — it just don't cross your mind that they would be doing anything to get themselves into trouble."

She added: "We've been told that the detectives think that marijuana was being [dealt]. My son was meeting there, and either they tried to rob him or they did rob him, but he was shot."

According to Nichols, her son was struggling with mental health issues — including depression — following his father's death. "We just had a birthday dinner for him. We were all telling him how proud we were of him — just had no idea. He comes from good people, and he comes from a good family and a good home. But sometimes that just don't matter, you know," she continued.

At the end of the video, Nichols pointed out that "nobody [has] the right" to harm her son regardless of the situation.

Scroll down for everything we know about Lee's death:

Comments / 5

Vanessa Schaefer
3d ago

So sad for this mother and her young teenage son. Rest in Peace 🙏 Hope you find the person responsible for the death of your son!

Reply
2
Related
Popculture

Tony Dow Is Not Dead, 'Leave It to Beaver' Actor's Wife Owns up to Miscommunication

UPDATE: Tony Dow is not dead. Despite an official statement posted by the Leave It to Beaver star's management, the actor, who is stricken with liver cancer, is still alive. TMZ reports that Dow's wife Lauren "believed her husband was dead" and told the star's management he had passed, hence the official statement that media outlets widely circulated. However, TMZ notes that, "he is still alive and breathing while in hospice care." ABC7 reporter George Pennacchio then spoke to Lauren and clarified exactly how this major miscommunication with the public occurred.
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

The internet reacts to Ne-Yo’s wife’s wild escort cheating claims

It looks like Ne-Yo and Crystal Renay’s relationship is over. Again. Renay took to social media to sensationally blast her husband, sharing a screenshot on Instagram of a note she wrote. “8 years of lies and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous of women who sell their bodies to him unprotected,” the note said. “To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is an understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane.”
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depression
HollywoodLife

Steve Burton Files For Divorce From Pregnant Wife Sheree After 23 Years Of Marriage

General Hospital star Steve Burton and Sheree Burton will now divorce, following a monthslong separation. According to TMZ, Steve, 52, officially filed papers to end the union of 23 years, citing “irreconcilable differences” and listing March 1 as their official date of separation. The couple have had a tumultuous year. Fitness professional Sheree, 45, announced that she was pregnant with her fourth child — which Steve says isn’t his — in May, touching off their separation. And back in November, Steve was fired from the iconic ABC soap opera after failing to comply with vaccine mandates.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
POPSUGAR

Jamie Foxx Has 2 Daughters — Meet His Girls, Corinne and Annalise

It's clear from his TV interviews, red carpet events, and social media posts that Jamie Foxx is one proud papa! The 54-year-old actor and comedian, and star of the upcoming Netflix movie "Day Shift," is the father of daughters Corinne Foxx and Annalise Bishop. Both of his girls are from different, prior relationships. The two share almost a 15-year age-gap, but it's obvious that hasn't stopped them from having a close bond and spending time together as a family of three, including on the red carpet at his big premieres, like "Spider-Man: No Way Home."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage

Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Fox News

Hank Williams Jr.'s wife cause of death revealed

CAUSE OF DEATH - Hank Williams Jr.'s late wife Mary Jane Thomas' cause of death revealed as 'collapsed' lung. Continue reading…. MOVING ON - Kate McKinnon reveals why she left 'SNL': 'All I ever wanted to do.' Continue reading…. BABY BLISS - Nick Cannon welcomes his eighth child, first with...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan Gets Slammed on Social Media for Post With ‘The View’ Host

“Good Morning America” star Michael Strahan is reportedly in hot water with fans after sharing a controversial post featuring “The View” star Sara Haines. The Sun reports that earlier this week “The View” co-hosts faced backlash over their claims that Turning Point USA invited Neo-Nazis to the conservation organization’s conference in Florida earlier this month. On Thursday (July 28th), Whoopi Goldberg ended up apologizing for the comments after Turning Point USA had sent a cease and desist letter to ABC News. The organization demanded that Goldberg, as well as Joy Behar, apologize for their comments.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Divorce Shocker! Valerie Bertinelli’s Estranged Husband Reveals Actress Pulls In $180k A Month While He’s Paid $16 An Hour As Support War Heats Up

Valerie Bertinelli’s estranged husband claimed the actress is rolling in the dough while he gets by with the help of government assistance, Radar has learned. RadarOnline.com has obtained the bombshell documents filed by Tom Vitale as part of the former couple’s bitter divorce. Bertinelli originally filed for legal separation in November 2021. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and demanded neither party be awarded spousal support.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
ETOnline.com

Amy Slaton, '1000lb-Sisters' Star, Gives Birth To Baby No. 2

1000lb-Sisters star Amy Slaton is sharing the new addition to her family! The reality star took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos from the hospital and reveal that her baby boy is named Glenn Allen Halterman. In the photos, Amy is smiling with her husband Michael Slaton and...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

179K+
Followers
20K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy