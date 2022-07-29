Everything to Know About TikTok Star Ophelia Nichols’ Son’s Shocking Death

Ophelia Nichols has made headlines after the TikTok star used her online platform to address her son Randon Lee's shocking death.

“Today would have been my baby child’s 19th birthday, but he was took from me last night,” the social media influencer said in a June 2022 video. “Took from my children and my husband and our family. My son was murdered. He was shot and I have this hatred in my heart that I don’t recognize 'cause I've never felt hate for anybody.”

At the time, Nichols explained she was still looking for information on what happened to her late son . “This individual took my son’s life. He was just 18 years old, that was the best part of somebody’s life. And I know they’re out there in my town. They're out there. They're out there living and breathing when my son is not,” she continued. "The word is already gotten out and I'm just being overloaded with messages. And I need to let everybody know. But I'm doing this video for a reason. Because I need y'all's help."

The Alabama native got visibly emotional as she discussed her efforts to track down details about Lee's passing. "I never asked y'all for anything, but I need your help with this. There's almost 7 million people that follow me. Somebody's got to know something," she said in the emotional clip. "Somebody knows who did this to my child. And I'm asking for somebody's help. Anybody's help. It's my son."

That same month, Nichols opened up about how her platform helped her efforts . "Through this process we've found out a lot of stuff — a lot of stuff we just didn't know," she explained via TikTok. "When your children live out on their own and pay their own bills and they have a good job — it just don't cross your mind that they would be doing anything to get themselves into trouble."

She added: "We've been told that the detectives think that marijuana was being [dealt]. My son was meeting there, and either they tried to rob him or they did rob him, but he was shot."

According to Nichols, her son was struggling with mental health issues — including depression — following his father's death. "We just had a birthday dinner for him. We were all telling him how proud we were of him — just had no idea. He comes from good people, and he comes from a good family and a good home. But sometimes that just don't matter, you know," she continued.

At the end of the video, Nichols pointed out that "nobody [has] the right" to harm her son regardless of the situation.

Scroll down for everything we know about Lee's death: