Mallice Halsey

Brian K. Hodges, 36, Warsaw, died just before 8 a.m. Sunday, June 26, 2022, at home. Born in Oceanside, California, Brian was the son of Scott Hodges and Patricia Eterovic. He was born June 22, 1986. Professionally, Brian spent more than 13 years with the Chicago, Fort Wayne and Eastern Railroad, spending much of his time with them as a signal maintainer. He was a hard worker and was dedicated to his work.
Louise Mellott, 71, Warsaw, died at 3:25 p.m. June 29, 2022, in her home. She was born Aug. 8, 1934. She married James Mellott on Feb. 5, 1969; he preceded her in death. Louise is survived by her daughters, Trisha Mellott, Etna Green and Katrina (Kelly) Kerlin, Silver Lake; her son, Jeff (Donna) Mellott, Warsaw; her seven grandchildren; and her eight great-grandchildren.
Karl W. “Mick” McOmber, 75, Columbia City, died at 5:10 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Parkview Randallia. He was born Dec. 22, 1946. He married Mary Hershberger on Feb. 15, 1969; she survives. He is also survived by his daughters, Holly D. Sherman, Columbia City and Wendy...
Sandra Sue (Sickafus) Renz, 79, North Manchester, died June 30, 2022, at Envive Healthcare, Huntington. She was born June 26, 1943. She married Richard Renz on July 13, 1985; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her sons, Larry (Priscilla) Case, Warsaw and Tom (Peggy) Sickafus, North Manchester;...
Julie Christine Pifer, 34, Warsaw, died Wednesday June 29, 2022, at home. She was born March 8, 1988, in Warsaw, the daughter of Gerard and Elizabeth “Beth” (Landis) Pifer. She was a lifelong Warsaw resident. Julie graduated from Warsaw Community High School with the Class of ’06 and was employed at Zimmer Biomet. She was devoted to her son and cherished the time she spent with her family and friends. Julie liked her job and enjoyed working, but also enjoyed being outdoors, fishing and listening to country music.
George Joseph Stinemetz, 82, Winamac, passed away Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at his home. He was born Oct. 2, 1939, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to the late Albert Durant and Agnes Marie (Kleem) Stinemetz. George married Judy (Shannon) Tarble. June 23, 1984. Judy passed away Feb. 8, 2020. He is survived...
Verland “Dale” O’Connor, 79, South Bend, died Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. He was born Jan. 28, 1943. He is survived by his life companion, Larry Stuckey, South Bend; sisters, Dorothy Arnett, North Liberty, Judy (Mike) Granning, Fort Wayne and Doris (Dennis) Groves, Plymouth.
Sandra Sue Johnson, 75, Columbia City, died Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at her home. She was born Sep. 4, 1946. She married Kenneth Creighton Johnson Jr. on Oct. 25, 1965; he preceded her in death. She is survived by daughters, Deb (Scott) Fairchild and Janet (Wayde) Draper; one granddaughter; and...
Deborah K. “Debbe” (Cawby) Bowman, 71, Fort Wayne, died Monday, June 27, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Hospital, Fort Wayne. She was born Dec. 6, 1950. She is survived by her significant other, Kevin Tsetse, Fort Wayne; and sister, Dawne Tatman, Berne. Zwick and Jahn Funeral Homes is in...
Todd M. Nelson, 53, Burket, passed away at 1:57 pm, Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center of Fort Wayne. Todd was born on Oct. 31, 1968, in Fort Wayne, to Michael F. and Karen L. (Schulenburg) Nelson. He married Jennifer M. Doud Dec. 31, 2003, in Sanibel Island, Fla.; she survives.
Lora Davis, 97, Peru, formerly of Macy, died at 6:48 p.m. Monday, June 27, 2022, at Life Care Center, Rochester. She was born Jan. 6, 1925. She married Elmer Davis on Nov. 2, 1944; he preceded her in death. She is survived by a brother, Walter ‘Bill’ Deaton, Louisville, Ky....
Marjanna Warstler, 80, Middlebury, died Monday, June 27, 2022, at Elkhart Meadows Healthcare. She was born Aug. 7, 1941, in Goshen. She married Freddy Warstler on Aug. 29, 1970; he survives. She is also survived by two daughters, Monica (Rick) Trump, Fort Wayne and Dawn (Tony Bollas) Warstler, Goshen; two...
Raquel Alcala, 46, Ligonier, passed away Monday, June 27, 2022, at home. She was born Aug. 5, 1975, to Lazaro De Leon Campos and Ma Del Patrocinio Campos. She married Eddy B. Alcala October 31, 2013. She is survived by her husband, Eddy B. Alcala, Ligonier; her mother, Ma Del...
WARSAW – Here is a list of dates for fireworks in the area. While exact start times may vary, most will begin shortly after dusk. Inclement weather rescheduling dates will vary as well. Winona Lake — Saturday, July 2. Webster Lake — Saturday, July 2 (rain date is...
Norma Hershberger, 86, Goshen, died Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Majestic Care Healthcare. She was born Nov. 17, 1935. She married Vernon Hershberger in November 1954; he preceded her in death. She is survived by six children, Beverly Rink, Goshen, Cindy (Kelly) McCarthy, Osceola, Deborah (Tony) Chupp, New Paris, Dennis...
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. CommunityWide Federal Credit Union v. Total Recovery Services Inc. v. Kristin B. Dove, $1,483.43. Glenbrook Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Ashley N. Hernandez, $9,975.61. Civil Collections. The following civil collections have been awarded in Kosciusko...
Randal ‘Randy’ E. Peterson, 57, Warsaw, formerly of Syracuse, died Friday, June 24, 2022, in his residence. He was born July 29, 1965. He is survived by his daughter, Marissa Billings; father, Harold “Pete”. (Kayrene) Peterson; two grandchildren; brother, Rick (Shawnie) Peterson; and stepsiblings, Angela and Jay...
NORTH WEBSTER — The North Webster-Tippecanoe Township Chamber of Commerce conducted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, June 30, at Heart of the Lakes Antique Mall in North Webster. Owners Matt Young and Shannon Perkins are very excited about serving their customers in Kosciusko County and beyond. When asked what...
Peggy D. (Baker) Workman, 90, North Manchester, died June 28, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. She was born Aug. 7, 1931. She married Richard ‘Dick’ Workman on June 8, 1952; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her son, Kyle (Teri) Workman, Claypool; daughters, Kathy...
