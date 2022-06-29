Mallice Halsey

Julie Christine Pifer, 34, Warsaw, died Wednesday June 29, 2022, at home. She was born March 8, 1988, in Warsaw, the daughter of Gerard and Elizabeth “Beth” (Landis) Pifer. She was a lifelong Warsaw resident. Julie graduated from Warsaw Community High School with the Class of ’06 and was employed at Zimmer Biomet. She was devoted to her son and cherished the time she spent with her family and friends. Julie liked her job and enjoyed working, but also enjoyed being outdoors, fishing and listening to country music.

WARSAW, IN ・ 21 HOURS AGO