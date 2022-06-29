ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Kobayashi to sub for Hawksworth with Lexus in Canada

By JENNA FRYER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3avyIB_0gPhviB400
Toyota Gazoo Racing GR010 Hybrid drivers Britain's Mike Conway, right, Japan's Kamui Kobayashi, left, and Argentina's Jose Maria Lopez hold their trophies after finishing second in the 24-hHour Le Mans endurance race Le Mans, western France, Sunday June 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeremias Gonzalez)

Kamui Kobayashi will substitute for injured driver Jack Hawksworth this weekend at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park and drive the Vasser Sullivan Lexus in the GTD Pro class.

Hawksworth will miss his third consecutive race with injuries suffered in a motocross accident.

Kobayashi is coming off a stint in the IMSA sports car six-hour race at Watkins Glen, where the No. 48 Ally team with Jimmie Johnson and Mike Rockenfeller finished fifth in the Daytona prototype class.

The Japanese driver is a two-time World Endurance champion and has been driving in WEC for Toyota Gazoo Racing since 2016. He is now the team principal of Toyota Gazoo. Kobayashi has raced in Formula 1, WEC, Super Formula and IMSA, won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2021 and is the course record holder at circuit. Kobayashi has also two overall wins in the Rolex 24 at Daytona in 2019 and 2020.

“I wish Jack a good recovery from his injury and hope he is back in the car soon,” Kobayashi said. “My experience is quite low in a GT car. It’s going to be quite different than what I’m used to driving and it’s going to be challenging, but I’m excited to see how well the RC F handles.”

Kobayashi will partner with Ben Barnicoat in the 2-hour, 40-minute timed race. Barnicoat earned his first career IMSA win earlier this month at Detroit in the GTD class with Kyle Kirkwood. The No. 14 Lexus is second in the GTD PRO standings and Lexus ranks second in the manufacturer’s championship.

This weekend is IMSA’s first race in Canada since 2019 because of pandemic restrictions.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Sainz qualifies on pole for British Grand Prix

SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Carlos Sainz was fastest in the rain at the British Grand Prix to earn his first career pole position in his 150th start in Saturday qualifying. Sainz set the fastest time of 1 minute 40.983 seconds late in the third qualifying session to edge reigning Formula One champion Max Verstappen by just .072 seconds. It was the seventh pole in 10 races for Ferrari this season, though it was Sainz teammate Charles Leclerc on pole prior to Sainz’s surprise run.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorious

Toyota Commercial Is Everything Wrong With Automakers

Last week, Toyota USA dropped an awesome new commercial called The Focus Group. The ad is supposed to get you excited for the 2022 Toyota GR86, what you might have known before as simply the Toyota 86 or the Scion FR-S. However, the commercial exposes one of the many things wrong with modern automakers, whether that was part of the point or not. It’s actually rather genius and something I watched multiple times while sending to other people so they could enjoy a good laugh.
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

964K+
Followers
467K+
Post
438M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy