This injured bunny was anonymously abandoned on Zeb Ernest’s front door without any note. Since nobody came by to claim him, Ernest took the poor guy into his home and decided to do everything he could to help. Ernest suspects that his previous owners bought the bunny as a pet during Easter and then decided that they no longer wanted the responsibility of taking care of him. Abandoning a pet outside to fend for itself is one of the cruelest things you can do to an animal. For this bunny, it was not easy surviving all on his own.

ANIMALS ・ 2 DAYS AGO