KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The final All-America teams of the season were released by Baseball America this week with three Volunteers earning second-team honors. Sophomore pitcher Chase Dollander secured his sixth All-America nod this year, with the other five being first-team selections. The right-hander was also named the SEC Pitcher of the Year, just the second player in program history to win that award (Luke Hochevar, 2005). The Evans, Georgia, native posted a perfect 10-0 record and led the country with a 0.80 WHIP. He also was second in the SEC with 108 strikeouts and led the conference with a 2.39 ERA while holding opposing hitters to a .175 batting average.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 22 HOURS AGO