Fancy members-only hotel Soho House Austin opened a version of its Italian restaurant chain Cecconi’s in the city this month. Club Cecconi’s is only available to hotel members and their guests, found on the third floor of the building. The northern Italian food meny includes pasta dishes like spaghetti with Maine lobster and cavatelli with lamb ragu; ricotta and meatballs; chicken parmigiana; pizza topped with black truffles, potatoes, and goat cheese; and more. Some of the dishes are also available elsewhere in the hotel as well as in the pool area. Soho Austin opened in 2021 without any public-facing restaurants. Hotel Cipriani general manager Enzo Cecconi opened the original restaurant in 1978 in London, and then the Soho House company bought it in 2004, now with locations across the world.

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO