Steve Lacy shares new song, confirms Gemini Rights release date

In a future without hoverboard-based competitive sports, daily trips to tourist traps on Mars, or basic human dignity, at least we have Two Shell. Since 2019, the U.K. duo's rave music has peeled back the layers of our drab dimension into new frontiers, but it was the one-two punch of this year's singles "home" and "no reply" where Two Shell really went supernova. After dropping "Pods" and "Dust," the latter of which was playlisted for Songs You Need this month, Two Shell have unveiled their new EP Icons. It contains three previously unheard songs, opening with "Ghosts," which features a friendly robotic voice eager to show us their colorful world. Hear it below.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO