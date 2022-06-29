Steve Lacy shares new song, confirms Gemini Rights release date

Click here to read the full article. Ahead of his next album, Chris Brown has dropped off the visual for his latest single, “WE (Warm Embrace).”
Directed by Arrad, the steamy music video begins with a teaser of Brown other track entitled “Sleep At Night.” As the visual progresses, singer-songwriter Normani appears in a silver satin dress. The two dance to the seductive sounds of the newly released track and showcase their passions for dance while exploring the natural on-camera chemistry between them. More from VIBE.comLil Baby Named ASCAP Songwriter Of The Year For Second Year In A RowH.E.R. Is Suing...
Click here to read the full article. After releasing a teaser video announcement over the weekend for her new single “Hot Shit,” due July 1, Cardi B revealed that the song will include features from Kanye West and Lil Durk.
The rapper shared the news by posting the single’s cover art, which displays all three of the artists’ names, on her social media platforms. The golden-toned cover photo features Cardi sprawled on the back seat of a car, sporting a short bob and metallic accessories.
As Complex reports, Cardi also spoke during...
Click here to read the full article. Future heads to Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood in the new music video for “Holy Ghost.”
The clip follows Future as as he takes an evening stroll through the area and posts up on a porch, where he performs the track as a family — many of whom are wearing ankle monitors — enjoy a game of dominoes. There’s also some very endearing attempts on the part of one middle-aged gentleman to dance along with Future.
“Holy Ghost” appears on Future’s most recent album, I Never Liked You, which arrived back in April. The LP marks...
Click here to read the full article. Megan Thee Stallion, Halsey, Nicki Minaj, and Avril Lavigne have been tapped as performers for the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival, set to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sept. 23 and 24.
Additional main stage performers include Morgan Wallen, Lionel Richie, Black Eyed Peas, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Sam Smith, The Black Keys, LL Cool J, and Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, among others.
Tickets for the Ryan Seacrest-hosted festival will be available via AXS from Friday, June 17.
On the final day of the weekend event, a slate of performers will...
Travis Barker has been hositalized and is currently receiving treatement at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, TMZ reports. Images obtained by TMZ and published late on Tuesday show the Blink-182 drummer being stretchered onto an ambulance while his wife Kourtney Kardashian accompanied him. It is reported that Barker first went to West Hills hospital for an unknown health issue but was then sent to Cedars-Sinai on doctor's orders.
Click here to read the full article. Calvin Harris has linked up with 21 Savage for a new song, “New Money,” set to appear on Harris’ upcoming album, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2, out Aug. 5.
“New Money” is exactly what you’d expect from a Funk Wav Bounces track, with Harris crafting yet another effortless grove packed with bright piano, supple bass lines, and sunset-streaked synths (there’s even a wah-wah guitar solo thrown in for good measure). It’s a pristine production pallet for 21 Savage, who peels of couplets like, “Gucci garments, kush smell like armpits/You domеstic, all I ride is...
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Myles Bullock (BMF) and Vince Staples (Lazor Wulf) are the latest additions to the cast of 20th Century Studios’ White Men Can’t Jump reboot. They join an ensemble that also includes Jack Harlow, Sinqua Walls, Lance Reddick, Teyana Taylor, Laura Harrier, Tamera ‘Tee’ Kissen and more, as previously announced.
The upcoming film will offer a new take on Ron Shelton’s 1992 sports comedy, starring Woody Harrelson, Wesley Snipes and Rosie Perez, which saw Black and white basketball hustlers join forces to double their chances of winning money on the street courts and in...
Lil Durk has seen his star power grow to new heights since COVID-19 brought the entertainment industry to a temporary halt. After posting the most Billboard Hot 100 entries of any artist in 2021, Durkio isn’t stopping anytime soon. Smurk sat down with Ebro Darden in Los Angeles for...
On the final day of Tiny Desk‘s Black Music Month series, Usher played a celebratory show at the NPR office studio. Just as Denzel Curry did yesterday, Usher brought a nine-piece backing band to the cramped concert space for his six-song, 25-minute set. June 2022 marks the 25th anniversary...
The 1975 are plotting a return. On July 7 the pop group will release a new song called "Part Of The Band," the first single from their follow-up to their 2020 album Notes On A Conditional Form. The band's frontman Matty Healy shared a snippet of the song on Instagram yesterday along with the song's lyrics. The third and fourth lines are "I always used to bust into her hand / In my imagination," if you want a sense for what's happening here.
If ever there was a time where we needed some uplifting electronic music, it's right now. Fortunately, Dan Snaith's here to deliver. Two years after Suddenly, his wonderful fifth album as Caribou, he's returning to his other alias Daphni for a new album called Cherry. It's out on October 7 via Snaith's Jiaolong label, and its first single "Cloudy" is out today.
There was a time during the height of mixtape era when Gucci Mane used to release several projects in a year. It looks like he’s getting back to the same kind of run as he returns today with a new single ‘All Dz Chainz’ featuring assistance from Lil Baby. The just over two minutes-long song comes along with a music video which you can watch below.
Calvin Harris has amassed a star-studded lineup of guest artists for his upcoming LP, Funk Wav Bounce Vol. 2. The list, which was shared on Wednesday, arrives five years after Scottish DJ dropped Vol. 1 in 2017 to critical success. Vol. 1 was led by five singles, including “Slide” with Frank Ocean and “Heatstroke” with Young Thug.
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Yesterday, the Detroit Metro Times ran a profile of Peezy that went long on his career arc and basked in the current moment. It was made clear throughout that the story of his rise was closely intertwined with many others: Tee Grizzley, Team Eastside alums Babyface Ray and Damedot, and Flint’s Rio Da Yung OG are just a few of the names mentioned. But it’s especially moving when Team Eastside’s once rivals Doughboyz Cashout are mentioned, and Peezy and Doughboy Clay talk about putting their differences to the side to build together.
For those who are bold enough to question Dr. Dre’s worth ethic, the legendary producer isn’t shying away from revealing how many unreleased records he has in the vault. In a video posted to Instagram on Thursday, Dre opened up to Busta Rhymes about how much time he spent in the studio during the COVID-19 pandemic, claiming he recorded a whopping 247 songs while in quarantine.
Hradec is a city in the Czech Republic. I hadn't heard of it until reading the title for Crimeapple and DJ Skizz's new tape Breakfast in Hradec, but a few Google image searches in, I could easily picture myself enjoying pastries I can't pronounce at a riverside cafe. Crimeapple has grown a cult following with this rare lyrical ability to paint visuals, and he's showcased it over an impressive number of projects. Breakfast In Hradec is his third in 2022, and it's a memorable one.
In a future without hoverboard-based competitive sports, daily trips to tourist traps on Mars, or basic human dignity, at least we have Two Shell. Since 2019, the U.K. duo's rave music has peeled back the layers of our drab dimension into new frontiers, but it was the one-two punch of this year's singles "home" and "no reply" where Two Shell really went supernova. After dropping "Pods" and "Dust," the latter of which was playlisted for Songs You Need this month, Two Shell have unveiled their new EP Icons. It contains three previously unheard songs, opening with "Ghosts," which features a friendly robotic voice eager to show us their colorful world. Hear it below.
There are few music careers to emerge from the hyperpop/digicore spheres that have been as fascinating to watch as quinn's. At just 15 she began making songs like "ok i'm cool" which would define the cult musical movement. She refused to stay stagnant, getting bolder with each successive release, and at times seemed to prefer announcing thankfully brief retirements over sticking to a career arc predictable for someone of her talents.
Kendrick Lamar‘s latest album Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers is now available on vinyl. The two-LP record is being offered in a regular black and an exclusive gold-brown pressing, with both versions featuring the same nine-cut tracklist for both the Big Steppers and Mr. Morale sides. Each customer will only be allowed to purchase four of the regular and exclusive LPs each, with shipping set to begin on August 26.
