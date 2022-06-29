Athena Gold Intercepts Shallow High-Grade Gold with 15.3 G/T Over 35 Feet at its Excelsior Springs Project, Nevada
VACAVILLE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2022 / Athena Gold Corporation (OTCQB:AHNR)(CSE:ATHA) ('Athena' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce assay results from the 2022 reverse circulation ('RC') phase 1 drill program (the 'Program') at its Excelsior Springs Project ('Project') located approximately 45 miles southwest of Goldfield in Esmeralda County,...www.austinnews.net
Comments / 0