How do you know for certain that the product you want to buy is authentic? With the immutable BSV blockchain, authenticity can be guaranteed. The world is full of fakes, copies, and misleading products. We buy a designer bag, trusting that it is authentic, and hope that our extra virgin olive oil has not, in fact, been adulterated with cheaper, non-virgin oils. But how do we absolutely guarantee that the product we buy is the real deal?

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO