Cats are not only creatures of routine, they are creatures of place. There are few events which can upset both these factors in a cat's life as much as a trip to the veterinarian. While not all cats will react in the same way, when we take a cat to the veterinarian they may become very worried. Some cats can even become aggressive and cause injury to their guardians or the veterinary staff. Not only is the process a difficult one, but the cat can become very stressed. Since we often take the cat to the vet when they are ill, adding stress can exacerbate the situation greatly.

