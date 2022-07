Joe Musgrove bounced back with a strong effort on Thursday. His offense simply could not get anything going as the Padres fell to the Dodgers 3-1 Thursday. Musgrove tossed seven strong innings, allowing just five hits and a walk. However, Justin Turner got to him and made the difference. The Dodgers third baseman took him deep for a solo shot in the 2nd inning. Then with the game tied 1-1 in the 7th, he struck again for the game-winning two-run home run. Musgrove will take his 8-2 record into a home start against the Giants next week.

