HISD schools, offices closed for Fourth of July

SPRING, TX — On Tuesday, June 14, 2022, Constable Ryan Gable’s deputies were dispatched to a suspicious person in the 2600 block of Spring Stone Drive in Spring, TX. Deputies spoke with the complainant, who stated the defendant, Jayden Lemonde Curl, displayed a firearm and made threats toward him. Three deputies located Curl nearby, who threw the firearm as he attempted to flee. Pct.3 deputies apprehended the defendant and recovered the firearm after an extensive search. Charges of Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon, Terroristic Threat, Evading, Tampering with Evidence, and Unlawful Carry of Weapon were filed on Curl, a resident of the North Harris County area.
