ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

HISD schools, offices closed for Fourth of July

By HISD Communications
houstonisd.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll Houston Independent School District schools and administrative offices will...

blogs.houstonisd.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox26houston.com

LULAC announces plans to sue the city of Houston

HOUSTON - The League of United Latin American Citizens announced plans to sue to the city of Houston. The civil rights organization says it wants the city to get rid of at-large positions in city council and make new all single-member districts. They say the Hispanic community makes up 45%...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Keeping kids safe in the water with free swim lessons

HOUSTON – As we know, a great way to beat the heat is by jumping into a pool, lake, or even the bay. Sadly, it’s during the summertime that drowning is a leading cause of accidental death for children younger than five. According to the Texas Department of...
HOUSTON, TX
forwardtimes.com

HISD, It’s Time!

I recently had the opportunity to visit some very palatial and beautiful high school football stadiums in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex, as well as right here in the Greater Houston area. On any given Friday night in the state of Texas—from Amarillo to El Paso to the valley in Brownsville—you’ll...
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

REPORTED THREE KIDS SHOT ON AIRTEX IN HARRIS COUNTY

1045PM-Harris County units are just arriving at 333 Airtex with three kids shot, two critical, deputy doing CPR on one. Multiple shots are still being fired and calling assist the officer for crowd control. 10:47 Assist the officer needs more officers to crowd control. Kimberly Point Apartments.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
fox26houston.com

Hours-long Houston police standoff ends at River Oaks home

HOUSTON - An hours-long standoff has ended outside a home in Houston's River Oaks community. Houston Police say their SWAT team and officers attempted to execute a search warrant at a home in the 3800 block of Del Monde Dr. around 10 a.m. Thursday. Nearly five hours after they arrived,...
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

Heavy Houston police presence seen outside home in River Oaks

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An ABC13 crew is at the scene of a home where Houston Police Department's SWAT units were seen outside of Thursday afternoon. SWAT units were seen in the 3800 block of Del Monte Drive in the River Oaks area at about 11:40 a.m., though HPD said an investigation started at about 9 a.m.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day#Summer School#Fourth Of July#Hisd
fox26houston.com

Will charges be filed after a 2-year-old was left alone on a daycare bus?

Hempstead - A couple of investigations are underway after a 2-year-old girl was reportedly left on a daycare bus in Waller County and the mother says the facility didn’t notify her. CPS and the Hempstead Police Department are both conducting investigations after the Children’s Choice Daycare in Hempstead left...
HEMPSTEAD, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
spacecityweather.com

We’re dropping the flood alert as the heavy rain threat shifts further east

Good evening. This is just a quick post to say that we no longer anticipate the threat of widespread, heavy rainfall in the Houston metro area tonight and on Friday, including most of the coast. Therefore we are lifting the Stage 1 flood alert presently in place for coastal areas. This afternoon and evening, high-resolution forecast models have continued to trend eastward with the heaviest precipitation from a tropical system, away from the Houston region, and we can no longer justify such an alert.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Trae tha Truth giving 100 families free gas

HOUSTON — Houston artist, activist and philanthropist Trae tha Truth is hosting a gas giveaway during his "Trae Day Weekend" with his nonprofit organization, Relief Gang. The Houston icon said he will be giving 100 families free gas. The families will be chosen at random, Trae said on his...
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Deputies Apprehend Person Making Terroristic Threats with a Firearm in Springstone Drive

SPRING, TX — On Tuesday, June 14, 2022, Constable Ryan Gable’s deputies were dispatched to a suspicious person in the 2600 block of Spring Stone Drive in Spring, TX. Deputies spoke with the complainant, who stated the defendant, Jayden Lemonde Curl, displayed a firearm and made threats toward him. Three deputies located Curl nearby, who threw the firearm as he attempted to flee. Pct.3 deputies apprehended the defendant and recovered the firearm after an extensive search. Charges of Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon, Terroristic Threat, Evading, Tampering with Evidence, and Unlawful Carry of Weapon were filed on Curl, a resident of the North Harris County area.
SPRING, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy