Satchmo SummerFest Returns to New Orleans August 6 and 7

By Tatum Arbogast
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCelebrating the Father of Jazz in True New Orleans Style. New Orleans is a city best known for a rare mix of incredible music, diverse food, and plenty of fun. With a unique blend of cultural influences like that, it's no surprise that a range of iconic names and faces have...

Grab a Bite at Some of New Orleans’ Favorite Black-Owned Restaurants

A Blend of All the Best Flavors, Spices, and Cuisine. Drawing spices, flavors, and culinary inspiration from around the world, it's no surprise that the Crescent City is home to some of the best cuisine and restaurants that you can come by. Sometimes, all it takes to get an incredible po'boy that hits the spot or hot, savory pho or whatever else you might be craving is an easy walk down your neighborhood street or a simple turn of a corner. Whether you've lived in New Orleans all your life or are just visiting for the weekend, here are a few black-owned restaurants you've got to try.
N’Fungola Sibo Dance & Drum Company and the NOMAADS Festival

At the root of its being, New Orleans is a city of rich, mixed, and authentic cultural traditions and people. From French to Spanish, Vietnamese, African, and so much more, the Crescent City is a true melting pot of flavors from around the world, and if there's one thing New Orleanians do best, it's celebrating those cultures and people that make this city so vibrantly unique. On August 12 through 14, N'Fungola Sibo Dance & Drum Company is calling on our inclination toward celebration once again. The New Orleans Music and African Dance Spectacle or NOMAADS Festival is coming to the Crescent City for three days of workshops, dancing, and musical performances that demonstrate the connection between cultural traditions of New Orleans, Africa, and Cuba. Grab your dancing shoes for NOMAADS Festival and join us in dancing to the joy of cultural traditions that make us so unique, while simultaneously bringing us together in the best of ways.
Eater

Where to Satisfy a Craving for Mexican Food in New Orleans

For all its cuisines, Mexican isn’t one that typically comes to mind when considering New Orleans food as a whole. But even here, there’s a plethora of options to satisfy a craving for what could be considered the perfect food: It’s textural (tender meats, crispy tortillas, juicy pico de gallo, crunchy lettuce, creamy guacamole), balanced (savory herbs, smoky chipotle, fresh citrus, spicy peppers, sweet cinnamon), and deeply flavorful, the result of simmering, steaming, and open-flame cooking.
WDSU

New Orleans minority and female-owned restaurant to be featured in Essence Festival

NEW ORLEANS — As Essence Fest takes over New Orleans, the Black-owned restaurant, Vyoone's in the Warehouse District, is happy to have a full house once again. The restaurant has seen a decline in business in the past three years because of COVID-19, hurricanes, and now inflation. However, Yvonne Segue's restaurant is back in full business because of the crowd of the Essence Festival.
moneyinc.com

The 10 Best Bed and Breakfasts in New Orleans

Bed and Breakfasts offer you a place you can stay, unwind and relax. They offer a unique experience that you can’t find anywhere else. In New Orleans, there are a plethora of bed and breakfast options to choose from. Whether you’re looking for a historic property or a more modern setting, there’s something for everyone. In this article, we will take a look at 10 of the best bed and breakfasts in New Orleans.
WWL-TV

New Orleans East festival planned for September

NEW ORLEANS — In a city of festivals, one part of New Orleans doesn't want to be forgotten. New Orleans East Resident, Tangee Wall, is making sure her neighborhood gets a piece of the pie. "We're looking for this to be an annual event, embracing diversity, which is our...
NOLA Project Opens Season 18 Auditions

The NOLA Project will be hosting open auditions for the upcoming season, which is set to run in entirety for the first time since 2019. The beloved local theatre company, which has been keeping New Orleans entertained for over 15 years, is thrilled to be opening back for a full 2022/2023 season, complete with four different shows running from October 2022 to May 2023. This year's selected works include: The Seagull, Or, How to Eat It by Gab Reisman; Craigslisted by Sharai Bohannon; Everybody by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins; and A Midsummer Night's Dream by William Shakespeare.
NOLA.com

Will Sutton: Attend the Essence Festival vaccinated, boosted and masked. Quit whining.

The organizers of the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture are right to require that participants at its mostly indoors events be vaccinated. No, you shouldn't be going to festival events with thousands of your closest friends without being vaccinated. If you're eligible, you should be boosted, too. Everyone who goes to those crowded stage areas really should wear a high quality mask, but at least wear some kind of mask to limit the spread of the virus.
fox8live.com

FOX 8 bids farewell to Kim Holden

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Thoughtful, kind, dependable, wise, loyal, dedicated, mentor, friend: all of these are words used to describe Kim Holden by her colleagues who have worked alongside her for years. After 34 years at FOX 8, Kim has decided to retire. Kim is a Louisiana girl through and...
NOLA.com

2022 Essence Festival COVID vaccine mandate surprises some fans

After a difficult year as a school counselor in Houston, Kim Dunn was looking forward to spending a fun weekend with a colleague at the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture. “This past school year has been really hard, dealing with kids and their mental health,” she said. “I just wanted to let my hair down, sing some songs and have a break.”
fox8live.com

Central City music venue and tiki bar, Portside Lounge, will close, owner says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After this upcoming Fourth of July celebrations, one of New Orleans’s original music venues will be no more. Portside Lounge, a music venue and tiki bar, will close permanently after a performance from surf rock band The Unnaturals on Monday, July 4 at 5 p.m., according to a message posted online by business management.
NOLA.com

Controversial New Orleans lakefront condo plan rejected by state agency

A controversial proposal to build a new condominium building in West End on the New Orleans lakefront was given a thumbs down by the state Department of Natural Resources this week because its developers did not adequately address flooding concerns. The concerns involve whether the project could limit the flow...
