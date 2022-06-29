Satchmo SummerFest Returns to New Orleans August 6 and 7

At the root of its being, New Orleans is a city of rich, mixed, and authentic cultural traditions and people. From French to Spanish, Vietnamese, African, and so much more, the Crescent City is a true melting pot of flavors from around the world, and if there's one thing New Orleanians do best, it's celebrating those cultures and people that make this city so vibrantly unique. On August 12 through 14, N'Fungola Sibo Dance & Drum Company is calling on our inclination toward celebration once again. The New Orleans Music and African Dance Spectacle or NOMAADS Festival is coming to the Crescent City for three days of workshops, dancing, and musical performances that demonstrate the connection between cultural traditions of New Orleans, Africa, and Cuba. Grab your dancing shoes for NOMAADS Festival and join us in dancing to the joy of cultural traditions that make us so unique, while simultaneously bringing us together in the best of ways.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO