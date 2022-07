One woman is dead and her husband is in a trauma center after the couple was found in their home during a welfare check, according to the Chatham Police Department. Police arrived at the home, located in the 200 block of Catalpa Drive at about 10 p.m. June 29, where they found the deceased body of Judy Boswell. Also located in the home was Kenneth Boswell, Judy's husband. Kenneth Boswell was air-lifted to a trauma center where he remains.

CHATHAM, VA ・ 21 HOURS AGO